No.4 seed Elena Rybakina improved on her impressive record at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No.21 seed Elina Svitolina in a Centre Court quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, needed only 61 minutes to oust last year's semifinalist Svitolina and make the third Grand Slam semifinal of her career. With the win, Rybakina takes a 3-2 lead in her head-to-head with Svitolina.

Building a resume: Rybakina is now a terrific 19-2 in Wimbledon main-draw matches. She reached the Round of 16 in her main-draw debut in 2021 before winning the title over Ons Jabeur the very next year. Rybakina's title defense ended in last year's quarterfinals when Jabeur avenged that loss.

With her 90.4 percent win rate at the grass-court Grand Slam, Rybakina currently has the third-best winning percentage at Wimbledon in the Open Era (since 1968). Only retired champions Ann Jones (12-1, 92.3 percent) and Stefanie Graf (74-7, 91.4 percent) have better winning percentages at the tournament.

In the Open Era, Rybakina is the fourth player after Maria Sharapova, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert to win 19 of their first 21 singles matches at Wimbledon. No other players have done better than that in their first 21 matches at Wimbledon.

Next up: Rybakina will attempt to add another Wimbledon match-win to her rapidly increasing tally when she faces a fellow Grand Slam champion in Thursday's semifinals: 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

No.31 seed Krejcikova defeated 2017 Roland Garros champion and No.13 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals on Court No.1. Krejcikova brings a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Rybakina into their semifinal showdown.

Power plays: After an early exchange of breaks in Wednesday's opening games, Rybakina cracked open the first set with huge forehands to reach triple break point at 4-3. A massive backhand return forced an error to earn Rybakina the love break and take a commanding 5-3 lead.

In the following game, Rybakina slammed an ace to convert her second set point. Rybakina, this year’s ace leader on tour, went on to finish the match with seven aces. She also converted both of her break points in the first set.

There was more overwhelming play from Rybakina in the second set, where she won all 11 points when she got her first serve into play. Rybakina wrapped up the match with 28 winners to just 15 unforced errors, an excellent ratio for her high-octane game.

