Danielle Collins going back-to-back winning Charleston

Champions Reel: How Danielle Collins won Charleston 2024

It took Danielle Collins only nine weeks to vault from No.71 to No.15 in the PIF WTA Rankings this year, a spectacular resurgence that culminated in back-to-back titles at the Miami Open and Credit One Charleston Open. Across two surfaces in consecutive weeks, Collins put together a 13-match winning streak, the longest of her career in the year she originally intended to be her last. By the time she got to Charleston, the American was near untouchable. Outside of one dropped set to No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, she did not lose four games in any set during a run in which she faced a current or former Top 20 player in every round.

Daria Kasatkina, reached six 500 finals and won two

Kasatkina beats Fernandez in Eastbourne to capture seventh career title

Did anyone love WTA 500s more than Daria Kasatkina in 2024? She reached no less than six finals at this level, on every surface. She won two -- Eastbourne and Ningbo -- and was runner-up in Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Charleston and Seoul. The Ningbo Open might have been the most special. Kasatkina overturned third-set deficits against Katerina Siniakova, Yulia Putintseva (saving two match points) and -- in a physically and emotionally grueling final -- 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. And when Andreeva became tearful in the trophy ceremony, Kasatkina ran over to comfort the teenager without hesitation, showing a kind heart to go with her fighting spirit.

Jelena Ostapenko's Linz title

Ostapenko storms into Linz semifinals in 70 minutes

Jelena Ostapenko's results are rarely straightforward. The Upper Austria Ladies Linz in February marked her second WTA 500 title of the year -- her victory in Adelaide the previous month had returned her to the Top 10 after a five-year absence. She played her first match just four days after contesting the Australian Open doubles final on the other side of the world and had to save match point to hold off Clara Tauson in a riveting rollercoaster ride. And then, of course, she dropped just 13 more games for the rest of the week to claim the trophy.

Elena Rybakina in Stuttgart

The first four months of Elena Rybakina's 2024 were spectacular. She won 26 of her first 30 matches, including three WTA 500 titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart. At the third of those, she won her first Porsche Tennis Grand Prix trophy in a series of nail-biting three-set contests. Rybakina edged Veronika Kudermetova in a seesaw opener, then held off a valiant fightback from Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals. Her semifinal, though, might be the most significant. Rybakina outserved and outhit Iga Swiatek to defeat her on clay for the first time. It would be one of only two losses the Polish star would suffer on clay this year.

Beatriz Haddad Maia's run in Korea (two matches in a day)

Champions Reel: How Beatriz Haddad Maia won Seoul 2024

Beatriz Haddad Maia had to pull double duty on Saturday at the Hana Bank Korea Open. Quarterfinal day had been a washout, so the Brazilian would have to win twice to advance to the final. As it happened, she would end up facing both Kudermetova sisters in one day, defeating lucky loser Polina in the quarterfinals and then older sibling Veronika in the semifinals. The final would also be an impressive demonstration of stamina, as Haddad Maia somehow escaped from a 6-1, 3-1 deficit to win 11 of the last 12 games against Daria Kasatkina. The title marked a much-needed resurgence for Haddad Maia, who had a negative 20-21 record through mid-August before reaching the Cleveland final, the US Open quarterfinals and winning Seoul.