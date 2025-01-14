No.28 seed Elina Svitolina is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in six years after a 6-4, 6-1 fourth-round victory over Veronika Kudermetova in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Svitolina will face the winner of the upcoming fourth-round match between No.6 seed Elena Rybakina and No.19 seed Madison Keys.

Australian Open: Scores | Schedule | Draws

Continuing to rack up strong Grand Slam performances, former World No.3 Svitolina is into her 12th career Grand Slam quarterfinal. Her Slam successes have not dwindled since her return from maternity leave in 2023 either -- this is her fourth Slam quarterfinal since she gave birth to daughter Skai in 2022.

Svitolina reached back-to-back Australian Open quarterfinals in 2018 and 2019, and she was a round away from another quarterfinal Down Under last year, before she retired in her fourth-round match against Linda Noskova due to a back injury.

The 30-year-old has gone one further this year, during a fortnight which has already been historic. With her second-round win over Caroline Dolehide, Svitolina became the first Ukrainian player of any gender in the Open Era to post 100 main-draw wins at Grand Slam events.

It was a tricky start for Svitolina on Monday, as big hitting by former World No.9 Kudermetova gave the unseeded player a 4-1, double-break advantage. Kudermetova, by the way, had won both of their previous meetings, each time in three sets.

But Svitolina found some of her best shots -- including stunning angles and exceptional passes -- to reel off five straight games and snatch the one-set lead. Kudermetova, meanwhile, had two visits from the physio in the latter stages of the first set.

Behind heavier returns, Svitolina took full command in the second set. A pristine volley gave the Ukrainian a break for 3-1, and she eased to an 83-minute win from there. Svitolina converted five of her nine break points on the day.

More to come...