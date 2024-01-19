MELBOURNE -- 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's thrilling run to the second week at the Australian Open came to an end on Sunday afternoon in the Round of 16. But the talented teen left the Melbourne crowd with one more memorable moment before she bowed out.

On her way to taking the first set over No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova, Andreeva showed off her anticipation and quick thinking early in the set to break the Czech's serve. Andreeva earned her break point at 2-2 with an intelligent forehand slice winner to earn triple break point.

Andreeva did one better on the next point.

Playing tramline-to-tramline defense, Andreeva successfully defended a forehand drive from Krejcikova but gave the Czech a seemingly automatic overhead at the net. Andreeva shaded to her backhand side, which is where Krejcikova opted to go. With the ball drive directly at her, Andreeva's quick hands popped up a perfect leaping lob winner.

Krejcikova knew it was good the minute it left Andreeva's racquet.

Watch the point below:

Andreeva went on to take the first set 6-4 before Krejcikova stormed back to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her second Australian Open quarterfinal.