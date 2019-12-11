Marcos Baghdatis, a former ATP World No.8, has joined the coaching staff of Elina Svitolina to support Andrew Bettles.

WTA World No.6 Elina Svitolina has announced that Marcos Baghdatis is to join her coaching team with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old, who retired from the ATP Tour following a second-round defeat to Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon in July, will work in conjunction with Svitolina’s current coach Andrew Bettles.

Svitolina, 25, is coming off a 2019 season in which she reached the final of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, where her perfect record was only breached in the final when she lost in straight sets to Ashleigh Barty.

Posting on Instagram stories, she said: “Starting now, Marcos will be part of my team in the role of consultant coach, alongside my current coach Andy Bettles.

“I’m very excited to announce this news and I’m confident his strong experience will add value to my game.

“With such a great coaching team, I have set high objectives for 2020.”

Baghdatis, a former Australian Open finalist, Wimbledon semifinalist, and ATP Tour World No.8, also unveiled the partnership on social media.

“I am so glad to announce the next chapter of my life and look forward to coaching a great athlete and super tennis player, No.6 ranked WTA player Elina Svitolina, working alongside Andre Bettles! I want to thank Elina for putting her trust in me. Let’s do this! Bring it on 2020,” he said on Twitter.

Svitolina will be eager to continue her upward curve in Grand Slam events, with the Ukrainian having reached her debut semifinal at Wimbledon, which was followed up by a similar performance at the US Open.

In 2019, she also made the semifinals of Indian Wells and Dubai but failed to win a title for the first time since 2012.