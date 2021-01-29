No.1 seed Ashleigh Barty and No.2 seed Sofia Kenin both survived three-set tussles to book their spots in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Stay tuned and refresh this page for Yarra Valley Classic updates throughout the day! Also, keep tabs on Day 4 of the Gippsland Trophy, also occurring at Melbourne Park, here!

Homeland heroine and World No.1 Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep after a swift opening set to move into the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic, overcoming No.16 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Playing her first WTA event in nearly a year, the 2019 Roland Garros champion needed just under two hours to stave off the challenge from World No.52 Bouzkova, who was playing a reigning World No.1 for the first time in her surging career.



"It was a really solid match," said Barty, in her on-court, post-match interview. "I felt like in the middle of the match I just pressed a little bit, and lost my execution, but glad to find it in the end, and get another opportunity to play tomorrow."

"[Bouzkova] makes a lot of returns and makes you work really hard in every single service game," Barty said. "So I’m trying to get a few cheapies when I can, and trying not to give away too many cheapies myself, that was probably the key. Happy to get it on my terms in the end."

Barty dominated in the opener with her all-court game, grabbing the one-set lead in 32 minutes. In the second set, though, Bouzkova made her move by breaking for 3-2 with a return winner, then holding that advantage to the end of the set.

Aussie hope Barty found herself a point away from falling behind a late break in the final set, but powered and passed her way out of trouble for a hold for 4-3, on the way to racking up the final three games of the affair.

Barty will now face Shelby Rogers in the last eight, after the American upset No.7 seed Petra Martic of Croatia, 7-6(1), 6-3. In their only previous meeting, Barty defeated Rogers, 7-5, 6-1, in the second round of the 2017 Australian Open. Rogers remembers it vividly….

"It's going to be a tough match for sure. Another big challenge for me. The last time I played Ash Barty here in Melbourne, she absolutely humiliated me! So would love to get a crack at that again...I'm happy to be moving on, healthy and excited with the way I'm playing and excited for more tennis in Melbourne." - Shelby Rogers, on her upcoming quarterfinal match against World No.1 Ashleigh Barty

No.2 seed Sofia Kenin also had a struggle before clinching a spot in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic, as the reigning Australian Open champion fought past fellow American Jessica Pegula, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Pegula had beaten Kenin in their only prior clash, which had come at Quebec City three years prior. The World No.64 was two games away from repeating that feat and earning her first-ever victory over a current Top 10 opponent, reaching a set-and-a-break lead, but Kenin was able to fend off the challenge from her compatriot and clinch a comeback win in a shade over two hours.

A hard-fought opening set came to a halt for Kenin when she double faulted on Pegula’s fifth set point, and Pegula extended the momentum from there, racing ahead to 4-1 in the second set.

The tables turned when Kenin broke Pegula to pull back on serve at 4-3 in the second set, starting a run of three straight service breaks for the No.2 seed which culminated in the second-set comeback.

Kenin eased through the third set, as she fought to her ninth straight victory within the Melbourne Park complex, the site of her first Grand Slam title last season.

A rematch of last year's Australian Open final could be in the offing in the quarterfinals, as Kenin might next face No.6 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain. Muguruza will first have to get by No.11 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia later on Wednesday to set up that tilt.