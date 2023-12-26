World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka needed just 58 minutes to pocket her first win of the season, defeating Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Brisbane International.

Sabalenka's victorious Brisbane debut extended her Australian winning streak to 12. Last year, the 25-year-old went undefeated to sweep the titles in Adelaide and the Australian Open, where she captured her first major title.

"I'm super happy to play in front of fans here in Australia," Sabalenka said. "They're amazing. I'm not focusing on the record I'm making right now. I'm just focusing on myself and bringing my best tennis in every match I play."

Facing the 52nd-ranked Bronzetti in her first match of the season, Sabalenka broke open the match with a break to 4-2 in the opening set. She proceeded to win 8 of the next nine games, overpowering Bronzetti to lay down a marker on her season. She fired eight aces in the match and saved the one break point she faced.

Sabalenka will face either Danielle Collins or Zhu Lin next.

Elena Rybakina opened her season with a stiff challenge from 21-year-old Australian Olivia Gadecki, but the World No.3 held off the qualifier to win 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.

In her tournament debut, Gadecki was bidding to extend her perfect record against Top 5 opposition. The Queenslander won her only prior meeting against the game's elite, having defeated then-ranked No.4 Sofia Kenin at the 2021 Phillip Island Trophy.

Coming off a three-set win over Kimberly Birrell, Gadecki held her own in the baseline exchanges with Rybakina, who was playing her first match since the WTA Finals in Cancun. Only a single break of serve separated the two in the first set, with Rybakina coming through late to break to 5-4 and serve out the set.

Both proved efficient when landing their first serve, but Rybakina's second serve made the difference. The 2022 Wimbledon champion won 67 percent of her second-serve points in the first set, while Gadecki managed just 39 percent.

A fine start for the No.2 seed ✊



Elena Rybakina takes out home hope Gadecki to move into the Brisbane last 16!#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/2v3szGjAUd — wta (@WTA) January 3, 2024

With the opening set in hand, Rybakina raced away in the second set to seal the win after 71 minutes. She was unbroken for the match, saving three break points.

Rybakina will face Elise Mertens next in the Round of 16.