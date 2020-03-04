Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog reviews the best on-court looks from the month of February that made a splash after the Australian Open.

Periods right after Grand Slams tend to be silent when it comes to new tennis fashion releases, but that doesn't prevent courts around the WTA from being stylish. This February has seen a range of outstanding outfits that launched at the Australian Open, but got additional attention at the tournaments following it.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog reviews the best on-court looks from the month that weren’t featured in her Top 6 Melbourne selections.

While Naomi Osaka’s custom-made watercolor dress and Maria Sharapova’s elegant red dress made our Australian Open favorites when it comes to Nike, the company’s Melbourne range decorated by artist Cassie Byrnes is leading our best-dressed list a month later.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

No matter how many times we’ve had layered pleated skirts in women’s tennis fashion throughout the years, the design always looks fresh and stylish. Donna Vekic paired her yellow Nike Spring Elevated Victory Skirt with a white version of the Nike Spring Melbourne Tank that features an open back.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Vekic doesn’t always wear headbands, but she definitely should, as this stone-printed Nike one looked awesome on her at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, especially when paired with the matching Nike Spring Melbourne Jacket.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Also in the Nike camp, Elina Svitolina made waves with her yellow Spring Melbourne Bodysuit, layered with the Spring Melbourne Skirt that depicts Australian rock formations.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

The Ukrainian decided to wear a black strappy bra, adding contrast to the bodysuit’s U-back shape.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Tennis apparel companies don’t have to go overboard to create effective designs. Ajla Tomljanovic joins the WTA on-court fashion scene leaders in her solid black K-Swiss Spring Hypercourt Express Skirt and a simple K-Swiss Spring Hypercourt Speed Tank.

We love all the extraordinary elements such as lace, embroidery, asymmetrical cuts, etc. that have made their way into sports clothing, but at the same time a high-performance racerback top and a streamlined skirt can go a long way. Less is more.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Veronika Kudermetova has introduced an Italian luxury fashion brand Giorgio Armani to the WTA courts, joining their roster of athletes in the beginning of this season.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Russian sported a nice white EA7 tank with a unique V-shaped racerback and a color-blocked skirt with two slight slits at the front and vertical detailing at the back.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Playing doubles with Sofia Kenin at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Bethanie Mattek-Sands rocked the Sunset Tie-Back Tank from her own “A Night at the Opera” collection created in cooperation with Lucky in Love.

The orange, pink and blue ombre effect draws inspiration from the sun setting over the Sydney Opera House.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

The American paired the vibrant top with the Hi-Zodiac Pleated Skirt, featuring a wide elastic waistband, and her legendary knee-high socks that give an extra edge to every on-court look.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

A simple black dress can go a long way, as we could see on Vitalia Diatchenko during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The Russian’s sponsor Hydrogen is recognizable for its skull logo and printed stars, but details are not what makes this dress stand out: it’s simply the cut that perfectly complements Diatchenko’s lean figure.

