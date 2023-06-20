International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova says she's clear of breast and throat cancers after a battery of tests by her doctors.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova says she has beaten cancer for a second time.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion shared the news of her "all clear" in a Twitter post on Monday after receiving a battery of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear!" she wrote. "Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians ... What a relief."

Navratilova, 66, shared in January that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast and throat cancers. In March, she returned to work as a commentator for Tennis Channel, declaring she was in remission.

After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023

Navratilova's news was met with well-wishes from the tennis family, including her fellow Tennis Channel commentators, and former players including fellow cancer survivor Carla Suárez Navarro.

Fantastic news!! So happy for you, Martina! 💪🏻💪🏻😘😘 https://t.co/nRozuWj0oB — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 20, 2023

Navratilova had previously been treated for a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.