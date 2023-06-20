International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova says she has beaten cancer for a second time.
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion shared the news of her "all clear" in a Twitter post on Monday after receiving a battery of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear!" she wrote. "Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians ... What a relief."
Navratilova, 66, shared in January that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast and throat cancers. In March, she returned to work as a commentator for Tennis Channel, declaring she was in remission.
After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)#byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 19, 2023
Navratilova's news was met with well-wishes from the tennis family, including her fellow Tennis Channel commentators, and former players including fellow cancer survivor Carla Suárez Navarro.
Fantastic news!! So happy for you, Martina! 💪🏻💪🏻😘😘 https://t.co/nRozuWj0oB— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 20, 2023
Navratilova had previously been treated for a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.