Campaign unites sport, philanthropy, and government for action on women’s health and nutrition

French WTA legend and Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli recognized as a Game Changer for a new campaign on women’s health and nutrition

New resources pledged for the WTA Foundation's Global Women’s Health Fund

PARIS -- The WTA Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation together with the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) bring Women Change the Game -- a new campaign uniting the power of women’s tennis and philanthropy to elevate women’s health and nutrition as a global priority -- to Roland Garros. A series of events hosted under the campaign’s banner gathered more than 100 high-level leaders across tennis, government and philanthropy on May 31, urging action on global health and nutrition with a recently announced fundraising match challenge to the campaign’s Global Women’s Health Fund.

Joining the event in support was 17-time WTA singles champion and Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina, who stated, "As a mother and athlete, it’s so important to me that we use women’s tennis as a platform for women and girls in need around the world. Championing for equal access to good health and nutrition through prenatal vitamins is one powerful way we can make an impact. During Roland Garros and throughout the year, I encourage fans to get involved with the Women Change the Game campaign.”

Marion Bartoli announced as first WTA Foundation Game Changer

The WTA Foundation also announced Marion Bartoli’s new role as a Game Changer, a committed ambassador who demonstrates exceptional dedication and leadership in advancing the WTA Foundation's goals, actively participates in foundation initiatives and campaigns and leverages their influence and networks to drive positive change.

“Game Changer is an important new role within the WTA Foundation, and we are so excited to announce Marion Bartoli as our first Game Changer here at Roland Garros,” said Ann Austin, Executive Director, WTA Foundation. “Game Changers amplify the work of the WTA Foundation and help inform, engage, and inspire global audiences -- and Marion exemplifies this new role.”

Jimmie48/WTA

On May 31, Marion and Anita Zaidi, President of Gender Equality at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, co-authored an op-ed in Le HuffPost highlighting the importance of France’s role in addressing women’s nutrition at next year’s Nutrition for Growth conference, a global pledging moment to address malnutrition.

“As we continue to combat rising levels of malnutrition and hunger, this next year will be pivotal,” said Bartoli, former French professional tennis player who held a career high ranking of No.7 and won eight career WTA singles titles. “Together with our partners, the WTA Foundation will continue to work alongside French leaders to elevate women’s nutrition as a global priority in the leadup to Nutrition for Growth 2025 and beyond.”

The WTA Foundation will announce additional Game Changers over the next year at key activations across the Hologic WTA Tour.

Women Change the Game and Global Women’s Health Fund leverage new resources

A critical component of the campaign is the new WTA Foundation Global Women’s Health Fund. With an inaugural $1.5 million donation from WTA Tour title sponsor Hologic, the fund will focus on a key aspect of preventive care in its first year. It aims to support at least one million women with prenatal vitamins in low- and middle-income countries where access to adequate nutrition for maternal health is limited. Prenatal vitamins provide key nutrients that dramatically reduce the risk of stillbirth, infant mortality and babies born small and vulnerable, and they improve women’s health. Every dollar raised through the fund will be directed toward the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund.

At a recent event at Roland Garros, two new commitments were made to the WTA Foundation Global Women’s Health Fund. Payment systems company Greenway announced it was partnering with the fund through its innovative revenue model to donate 1% of all transactions made with Greenway cards. In addition, Kirk Humanitarian pledged $125 million in support of prenatal vitamins for women worldwide, while also serving up a match challenge to the tennis community for all donations made to the Global Women’s Health Fund over the next year, up to $5 million.

“We need new powerful partners in our efforts to improve women’s health and nutrition,” said Spencer Kirk, managing director, Kirk Humanitarian. “My family and I are pleased to show our support for the WTA Foundation’s Women Change the Game and Global Women’s Health Fund, and we encourage new donors to join us and double your impact through our $5 million match challenge. For too long, women’s nutrition has been on the sidelines, but together we can change this.”

For more information about WTA Foundation’s Women Change the Game and Global Women’s Health Fund, visit www.womenchangethegame.com.