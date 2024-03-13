Rivalry Record

Through the years: The best of Kerber vs. Wozniacki

The head-to-head record between Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber dates back to 2008, and their match at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be their 16th all-time.

Beginning in 2008, the first three meetings between Kerber and Wozniacki all took place in Scandinavia. In 2012, they played their first final against each other at Wozniacki's home event in Copenhagen, won by Kerber, 6-4, 6-4.

The two played three times in 2012 -- including their first three-setter, won by Kerber in the Round of 16.

To start 2013, Wozniacki snapped Kerber's three-match winning streak against her, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in a titanic Indian Wells semifinal.

Kerber cruised 6-1, 6-2 in the pair's first clay-court meeting in the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2012.

Kerber was also a winner in the pair's first grass-court meeting in the 2014 semifinals in Eastbourne, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Kerber rallied from 5-3 down in the third to top Wozniacki in the final of the 2015 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, 3–6, 6–1, 7–5, the first of back-to-back titles she won there.

Their only meeting at a Grand Slam -- to date -- came in the semifinals of the 2016 US Open, where Kerber beat an unseeded and resurgent Wozniacki in straight sets.

Kerber went on to win her second major title that year, and the semifinal win vs. Wozniacki helped propel her to World No.1 for the first time.

A snapshot to remember: Kerber and Wozniacki qualified for the WTA Finals together in 2018.

Wozniacki won both of the pair's matches in 2018 in three sets, first in the quarterfinals in Doha.

Their last meeting before their upcoming Round of 16 at Indian Wells was their second Eastbourne semifinal, won by Wozniacki, 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Friends since childhood, the two have often been practice partners -- including at the 2019 US Open.

