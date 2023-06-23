No.1 seed Barbora Krejcikova rolled past fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, while No.2 seed Jelena Ostapenko fought back from 6-4, 4-0 down to outlast Magdalena Frech and claim a spot in the Rothesay Classic semifinals.

No.1 seed Barbora Krejcikova and No.2 seed Jelena Ostapenko traveled very different paths into the Rothesay Classic semifinals on Friday.

Krejcikova eased to a 6-3, 6-2 win over her fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova. 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova took 1 hour and 12 minutes to defeat her 18-year-old compatriot.

Meanwhile, 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko of Latvia needed to pull off a stirring comeback before overcoming Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Ostapenko was down 6-4, 4-0 before battling back to prevail in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Krejcikova cruises, sets Zhu semifinal: World No.12 Krejcikova never faced a break point in her victory over Fruhvirtova. She improved to 2-0 in her head-to-head against the teenager.

"I definitely feel great, it’s nice to have three matches in your pocket," Krejcikova said afterwards. "It’s always difficult to play a fellow Czech player, so I’m really happy with the way I handled the match, and I’m looking forward to be in the semis.

"Every single match you have to be aggressive on the grass. To play aggressive, to go for the shots, to serve well and return well and start dictating from the very first point, I think that’s the key, and I think that I was doing that pretty well today."

Krejcikova is seeking her second title of the year, following her upset of World No.1 Iga Swiatek to win WTA 1000 Dubai in February. This week marks Krejcikova's first quarterfinal and semifinal since Dubai.

In the semifinals, Krejcikova will have her first meeting with China’s Zhu Lin. Earlier on Friday, Zhu notched a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over lucky loser Rebecca Marino of Canada, in their fourth meeting already this year.

World No.39 Zhu took 2 hours and 6 minutes to oust 90th-ranked Marino, taking a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head this year, and a 4-2 lead overall. All six of their meetings have taken place over the last two seasons.

During the first quarter of 2023, Zhu reached her first Grand Slam Round of 16 at the Australian Open, won her first WTA singles title at Hua Hin, and made the Monterrey semifinals. However, between that purple patch and this week, Zhu had won only one of her next six matches.

However, Zhu is back on track with three victories so far in Birmingham. On Friday, Zhu fended off 10 aces from big-serving Marino, and she converted five of her 12 break points.

Ostapenko storms back: World No.17 Ostapenko initially trailed Frech by a set and two breaks in their first career meeting. But Ostapenko successfully fought back, denying 72nd-ranked Frech her first victory over a Top 20 player and her first trip to a Hologic WTA Tour semifinal.

At 6-4, 3-0, Ostapenko received a medical time-out to have her left leg taped, and Frech seemingly continued to carve her way to a victory, holding for 4-0. However, Ostapenko’s winners came more frequently after that, and she powerfully erased two break points in the next game to avoid a 5-0 deficit.

Up 4-1, Frech saw a 40-0 lead on her serve disappear as Ostapenko amped up her velocity and accuracy to break. Ostapenko's winners only increased from there, and she took a 5-4 lead after reeling off five games in a row. Frech stopped the streak and held for 5-5, but two games later, Ostapenko cracked another forehand winner to break for the second set.

Strong service returns gave Ostapenko the first break of the third set and a 4-2 lead, and she cruised home from there. Ostapenko won 11 of her 12 first-service points in the final set as she wrapped up the come-from-behind victory.

With the win, Ostapenko posted her career-best result at the Rothesay Classic, having fallen at the quarterfinal stage in 2016 and 2019.

Ostapenko now faces a semifinal encounter with No.4 seed Anastasia Potapova, which will be their first meeting. World No.21 Potapova outlasted British wild card Harriet Dart 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the day's last quarterfinal.