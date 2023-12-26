Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won a critical mixed doubles match Thursday to secure France a spot in the United Cup semifinals against Poland.
"It's so nice. We play an individual sport and a few times in the year we have the chance to represent Team France," Garcia said. "We are very far from home and it's nice in the city already we can see there are so many French. It's so great to have that many fans here cheering us on and it's part of the United Cup I think."
There was little to separate the two teams inside a raucous Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Garcia and Roger-Vasselin saved all seven break points they faced.
Initially, Garcia seemed to have the measure of Helgo. She won the first set straightforwardly, winning 90% of her first-serve points, breaking the Norwegian twice and wrapping it up with her third ace. Helgo, who leaked 10 unforced errors, repeatedly buckled under the pace coming from Garcia's groundstrokes.
Helgo managed to cling on in the second set, saving all three break points she faced to force a tiebreak. There, the 24-year-old began to find a new level to steal it from 5-2 down. She won the best point of the match, nailing a forehand winner after scrambling to retrieve a Garcia lob, saved a match point with a one-two punch and closed out the set with consecutive backhand winners.