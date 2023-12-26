Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won a critical mixed doubles match Thursday to secure France a spot in the United Cup semifinals against Poland.

Garcia and Roger-Vasselin knocked off Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Casper Rudd 7-5, 6-4.

"It's so nice. We play an individual sport and a few times in the year we have the chance to represent Team France," Garcia said. "We are very far from home and it's nice in the city already we can see there are so many French. It's so great to have that many fans here cheering us on and it's part of the United Cup I think." There was little to separate the two teams inside a raucous Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Garcia and Roger-Vasselin saved all seven break points they faced. Must See Svitolina escapes Raducanu in Auckland three-setter

Earlier France and Norway had split the first two singles matches. In the opener, Caroline Garcia narrowly escaped becoming the victim of a big upset in the United Cup quarterfinals, holding off No.544-ranked Malene Helgo 6-2, 6-7(6), 7-6(5) in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

More than an hour later, Ruud cruised past tricky lefty Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 to level the tie at 1-1.

For Garcia, the No.20-ranked player in the world, she extended her unbeaten United Cup singles record to 5-0 overall. She won both of the matches she contested on her debut in Perth last year and has gone 3-0 in Sydney this year.