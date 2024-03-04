2024 Indian Wells

Behind the scenes at the 2024 WTA Indian Wells photoshoot

The biggest names on the Hologic WTA Tour had fun in front of the cameras ahead of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

01 /17
It's all about the finishing touches: 2023 finalist Aryna Sabalenka was among those who took part in the shoot on Sunday.

Jimmie48/WTA

02 /17
Work it, Coco! US Open champion Gauff enters Indian Wells as the highest-ranking American at No.3.

Jimmie48/WTA

03 /17
Hi, Naomi! 2018 champion Osaka won her first career title in the desert six years ago, and is back after missing 2023 due to pregnancy.

Jimmie48/WTA

04 /17
Sunday's shoot was two thumbs up for Erika Andreeva, who comes to Indian Wells just shy of her career-high ranking.

Jimmie48/WTA

05 /17
Bem-vindo, Bia! Beatriz Haddad Maia enjoyed her time in hair and makeup ahead of the shoot.

Jimmie48/WTA

06 /17
It was all love from Liudmila Samsonova, who'll look to better a fourth-round showing from 2022 as the No.14 seed.

Jimmie48/WTA

07 /17
Raise a paw! American Emma Navarro brought a furry friend to the shoot.

Jimmie48/WTA

08 /17
Reigning junior Wimbledon champion Clervie Ngounoue participated in the Sunday shoot -- and then scored a big win in qualifying over Alizé Cornet.

Jimmie48/WTA

09 /17
Anastasia Potapova reached the third round in Indian Wells in 2023, and also the quarterfinals in Miami.

Jimmie48/WTA

10 /17
A penny for your thoughts, Ons? After a knee injury hampered her efforts in the Middle East, the Tunisian hopes to get back on track in Tennis Paradise.

Jimmie48/WTA

11 /17
Take a closer look, Vika! Three-time champion Victoria Azarenka is seeded No.27 this year and was among those behind the camera on Monday.

Jimmie48/WTA

12 /17
What's the tea, Jessie? Here's a fact: Pegula and Gauff are both seeded in the Top 5.

Jimmie48/WTA

13 /17
Siri, show me: "How should Katie Boulter feel when you come into Indian Wells after winning San Diego?"

Jimmie48/WTA

14 /17
How's a resurgent Karolina Pliskova feeling ahead of the Sunshine Swing? The Cluj-Napoca champ opens against Anna Blinkova.

Jimmie48/WTA

15 /17
Smile, Diana Shnaider -- you're on candid camera! The Hua Hin champ, 19, is set to make her Indian Wells main-draw debut.

Jimmie48/WTA

16 /17
Former No. 1 (and 2019 finalist) Angelique Kerber is back in Palm Springs for the first time since 2022.

Jimmie48/WTA

17 /17
Madison Keys is set to make a long-awaited season debut in Indian Wells, after missing the Australian Open with a shoulder injury.

Jimmie48/WTA

