No.5 Ons Jabeur advanced to her second hard-court quarterfinal of the season after Donna Vekic retired due to viral illness at the Western & Southern Open. Jabeur will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who dispatched No.14 Daria Kasatkina.

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A quarterfinal showdown between Top 5 players was lined up at the Western & Southern Open when No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.5 seed Ons Jabeur both advanced into the last eight of the WTA 1000 event on Thursday.

Jabeur was the first of the pair to make it into the quarterfinals. The Tunisian advanced to her first hard-court quarterfinal since January after Donna Vekic retired from their Round of 16 match due to a viral illness.

Jabeur, who is playing her first tournament since reaching the Wimbledon final last month, was leading 5-2 in the first set when the match was suspended due to rain. During the stoppage, Vekic retired from the match and also withdrew from doubles.

"I wish Donna a speedy recovery," Jabeur said afterwards. "I'm not sure what happened, but something was wrong. I wish her all the best."

Ons to the QFs



She advances against Vekic 5-2 ret.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/BYIP0RuZVS — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 17, 2023

Sabalenka followed with a 6-3, 6-3 win over No.14 seed Daria Kasatkina, in a match which was interrupted by three separate rain delays. Sabalenka quite literally weathered the storms, improving her head-to-head lead over Kasatkina to 4-2.

The first rain delay came at 5-2 in the opening set, but Sabalenka returned to action unbothered, closing out the one-set lead with a service hold at love.

The duo exchanged breaks to begin the second set, but Sabalenka took charge in the seventh game, converting her fourth break point of a grueling game with a backhand return winner to lead 4-3.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka broke Kasatkina once more for good measure to wrap up the match. Sabalenka finished the encounter with a 5-for-9 success rate on break points.

Roaring ON!



Sabalenka sinks Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 and will meet Jabeur in the quarters. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/0GaPoWaWmW — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 18, 2023

Sabalenka leads Jabeur in their head-to-head 3-2, but Jabeur won their last meeting, which was a very big occasion -- last month's Wimbledon semifinals.

"At this level you're going to meet with Aryna [or] with players like her all the time," Jabeur said. "I'm looking forward to having another great match against her. I know she didn't forgive me for Wimbledon semifinals, so it's gonna be a fun match, for sure. A lot of emotions in that match, but looking forward.

"I love to play players like [Sabalenka]. I love to have that kind of competition, you know, that makes us the players that we are today."

