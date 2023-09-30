Poland's Magda Linette beat 2012 champion Victoria Azarenka from a set down for the second time in their three meetings this year for a first-round victory at the China Open.

Magda Linette beat Victoria Azarenka from a set down for the second time this year to score her first-ever win Saturday at the China Open.

The Polish No.2, who trained in China for six years, closed out Day 1 of main-draw play in Beijing with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 comeback against the 2012 Beijing champion and former World No.1, who was playing the event for the first time in 10 years.

In a physical 2 hours and 11 minutes, both players recorded 23 winners, but it was Linette's sustained consistency that won out in the match against the No.14 seed. She racked up just 22 unforced errors to Azarenka's 35. She also broke Azarenka's serve six times.

Linette now boasts 20 career wins against Top 20 players, and the win was her first against such opposition since her last win over Azarenka -- in Miami in March.

Fighting spirit 💥@MagdaLinette fights past Azarenka 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 and is into the next round.



#ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/b97uHs67b6 — wta (@WTA) September 30, 2023

Seven main-draw matches took the court Saturday in Beijing, with Linette's win being one of five to go three sets.

Marta Kostyuk and wildcard Yuan Yue were also winners in come-from behind fashion, as they dropped the first set in eventual victories over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elise Mertens, respectively, while Varvara Gracheva and Petra Martic were also three-set winners.

Yuan's 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Mertens was her first-ever at WTA 1000 level; the 25-year-old from Yangzhou, ranked No.147 off her 2022 career-high of No.74, lost in the first round of the Miami Open last spring in her debut at this level.

A moment on her home turf 🇨🇳



Wild card Yue Yuan upsets Mertens 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in front of her home crowd! #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/LsKsEjP0OX — wta (@WTA) September 30, 2023

Martic's 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(3) win over Sorana Cirstea was the longest of the day at 2 hours and 26 minutes, as the Croatian recorded her first win in the pair's head-to-head in nine years.