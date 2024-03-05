Defending champion Ons Jabeur and World No.5 Jessica Pegula lead preliminary entry list for next month's Credit One Charleston Open, a WTA 500 tournament that kicks off the spring clay season.

This year's preliminary Charleston field includes five Grand Slam champions, five former Charleston champions, and four Top 10 players. along with Pegula and Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko round out the Top 10 players in the field.

In addition to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are also set to play.

Four additional players will join the main draw via wild card entry, to be announced at a later date. For the full entry list, click here.

“We are very happy with the exceptional quality and depth of our 2024 Charleston player lineup, which showcases an exciting blend of the sport's elite competitors and emerging young talent," said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “From Grand Slam champions to players who have recently won their first WTA title, our field highlights the pinnacle of women’s tennis in Charleston."

Charleston was recently named the WTA 500 Tournament of the Year for the second consecutive season. Main-draw play begins on April 1.