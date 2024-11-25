This week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings takes into account two clay-court WTA 125 tournaments in Charleston, S.C. and Colina, Chile, as well as various ITF World Tour events around the world.

Though the main Hologic WTA Tour season has finished, two key upcoming dates for players still chasing points are Dec. 2, the date of the Australian Open main-draw cutoff, and Dec. 16, the date of the Australian Open qualifying cutoff.

This week's most notable movers are below.

Renata Zarazua, +9 to No.51: The Mexican No.1 was victorious in Charleston to collect her second career WTA 125 trophy, and she moves to a new career high and within one spot of a Top 50 debut. Zarazua has won 21 of her past 23 matches. Since September, she has also won the Templeton ITF W75 and Tyler ITF W100 titles and reached the Merida WTA 250 quarterfinals.

Maria Lourdes Carle, +13 to No.81: Carle was the runner-up in Colina last week, the third WTA 125 final of her career.

Aoi Ito, +20 to No.130: Ito, who reached the Osaka semifinals on her WTA debut in October, won the biggest title of her career at last week's Takasaki ITF W100. The 20-year-old did not drop a set en route to the trophy and reaches a new career high.

Wei Sijia, +15 to No.131: Wei was runner-up to Ito in Takasaki -- the first ITF W100 final of her career. The Chinese 20-year-old returns to her career high.

Antonia Ruzic, +7 to No.136: Ruzic, who reached the Monastir quarterfinals on her WTA debut in September, is on a 10-match winning streak after winning two ITF W50 tournaments this month -- in Veracruz, Mexico and Trnava, Slovakia last week. The Croatian 21-year-old reaches a new career high.

Hanna Chang, +25 to No.169: The 26-year-old American hits a new career high after reaching her first WTA 125 final in Charleston last week.

Nuria Brancaccio, +21 to No.190: The 24-year-old Italian returns to the Top 200 for the first time since August 2023 after reaching the Colina WTA 125 semifinals.

Tereza Valentova, +20 to No.240: Roland Garros junior champion Valentova reached the Trnava ITF W50 final last week in just her second outing since June. The 17-year-old Czech has played just nine pro tournaments this year, notching five titles, two finals and an overall 37-4 record.

Nina Stojanovic, +171 to No.261: Former No.81 Stojanovic's comeback from multiple injuries gathered pace as the 28-year-old Serb captured her first WTA 125 title last week in Colina. Stojanovic, who was unranked at the start of June, upset No.1 seed Suzan Lamens in the first round and went on to win the tournament.

Lauren Davis, +43 to No.268: Former No.26 Davis is also on the comeback trail and reached her second WTA 125 semifinal in as many weeks in Charleston.

Whitney Osuigwe, +50 to No.274: Osuigwe, the 2017 Roland Garros junior champion, won her first pro title in five years last week at the Boca Raton ITF W50. The 22-year-old American reached a career high of No.105 in August 2019 but had fallen to No.456 by this April.