World No.1 Iga Swiatek moved into her third consecutive BNP Paribas Open semifinal after former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki retired from their quarterfinal match on Thursday. The final score was 6-4, 1-0, ret.

Swiatek, the 2022 Indian Wells champion, battled back from 4-1 down in the opening set to clinch the one-set lead. Wozniacki, who won the Indian Wells title back in 2011, took a medical time-out for her foot between sets, and the Dane made it only one more game before ending the match.

It was a sudden conclusion to an anticipated match between two Grand Slam champions. Swiatek and Wozniacki had only played once before; Swiatek won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their previous meeting at Toronto in 2019, when Wozniacki was ranked No.18 and Swiatek No.65.

Wozniacki, who was contesting her first WTA quarterfinal in four years, looked sharp in the opening games, as she sought her first win over a reigning World No.1 since she defeated Simona Halep to win her lone Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open.

The 33-year-old mother-of-two, who returned from a three-year maternity leave last summer, saved three break points in her first service game. Wozniacki then used a strong angled return to break for a 3-1 lead. A quick consolidation followed, giving Wozniacki the 4-1 lead.

But Swiatek got the break back two games later, and the top seed also prevailed in a lengthy ninth game, converting her fourth break point of that tussle to lead 5-4.

88.9% - Among players with at least 15 matches in Indian Wells, only Steffi Graf (89.5%) has a highest winning percentage than Iga Swiatek (88.9%, 16-2) at this event. Fabulous.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/LbCSRIRQqf — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 14, 2024

Swiatek won her fifth straight game with an ace, closing out the set in emphatic fashion before Wozniacki's injury stopped the clash shortly thereafter, after 65 minutes of play.

Kostyuk awaits: Swiatek will now take on No.31 seed Marta Kostyuk in Friday's semifinals. Swiatek defeated Kostyuk in their only previous meeting, notching a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Ukrainian in the Round of 16 at 2021 Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old Kostyuk booked a spot in her first career WTA 1000 semifinal with a 6-0, 7-5 win over No.28 seed Anastasia Potapova. It was Kostyuk's first win in three career meetings with Potapova.

Shining BRIGHT 💫@marta_kostyuk is into her first WTA 1000 semifinal after defeating Potapova 6-0, 7-5.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/J31c9yDKzP — wta (@WTA) March 14, 2024

Kostyuk, who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Australian Open, held a commanding 6-0, 3-0 lead before Potapova made the second set a true showdown, coming all the way back to 5-5.

However, Kostyuk righted the ship in the final two games to collect her victory after just 68 minutes. Kostyuk won 54 percent of points returning the Potapova first serve, and 70 percent of points against the Potapova second serve.

More to come...