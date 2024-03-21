No.8 seed Maria Sakkari advanced to her second Miami Open quarterfinal via walkover after No.22 seed Anna Kalinskaya was forced to withdraw ahead of their fourth-round match due to a right thigh injury.

"I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to playing today," Kalinskaya said in a statement. "But unfortunately, my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support."

Both Sakkari and Kalinskaya have been WTA 1000 finalists this season. Kalinskaya was runner-up in Dubai to Jasmine Paolini; Sakkari reached her fourth WTA 1000 final last week in Indian Wells, falling to Iga Swiatek.

The Greek's previous best Miami performance was a semifinal run in 2021, when she defeated Naomi Osaka before losing to Bianca Andreescu. She will bid to match that against either No.4 seed Elena Rybakina or No.17 seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.