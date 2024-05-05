It was a scene out of legendary film “Roman Holiday” … literally.

Married couple Anastasia Potapova and Alexander Shevchenko, both of whom are competing in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, spent time recreating an iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck from the movie.

“It’s one of my favorite movies of all time,” Potapova said. “I was really excited [to be] doing this.”

Jimmie48/WTA

Shevchenko readily admitted he is not a huge fan of photoshoots. But he made sure to put forth his best for the activity, which marked just his second photoshoot with his wife, whom he married in late 2023.

“It’s actually a nice style, it’s an elegant style,” Shevchenko said. “Also, I love the style of my wife. It was great, everything.”

Potapova is scheduled to play Xiyu Wang on Thursday in her opening match in Rome.