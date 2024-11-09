World No.2 Iga Swiatek outlasted World No.4 Jasmine Paolini in a thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 second singles match on Monday in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, ensuring that the first finalist in 2024 -- Italy or Poland -- will be decided by doubles.

Paolini had the advantage of entering the match with her team up 1-0 thanks to an earlier victory by Lucia Bronzetti, but had won just nine games in three previous head-to-head matches against Swiatek. And though both she and Swiatek came into the match unbeaten so far in Malaga, but it was ultimately the Pole who had the final word -- but the two-highest ranked players in the PIF WTA Rankings competing for their countries in Malaga played like it over the course over a thrilling 2 hours and 36 minutes.

From a break behind in the first set, Paolini won a set against Swiatek for the first time in four meetings -- matching Swiatek with eight winners, and fewer unforced errors, over the first nine games. The Italian continued to put the pressure on Swiatek over the course of the match -- she generated 16 break points in all over the course of three sets -- but the World No.2 continued to rise to the occasion each time.

She saved 13 of the 16 break points she faced in the match overall -- including all five in the second set -- before she broke Paolini for the first time since 2-2 in the opener at 5-4 to send the match the distance.

Bronzetti had earlier gotten four-time Billie Jean King Cup champions off to a winning start with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Magda Linette.

Italy, the 2023 runners-up, is bidding to reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals title tie for the second straight year, and rode a 1 hour, 47-minute upset victory for World No.78 Bronzetti over No.38 Linette to 1-0 lead.

The Italian had won just three games the last time she faced off against Linette -- in the United Cup last year -- but led for almost the entire duration of Monday's match. From 3-3 in the first set, Bronzetti won seven of the next nine games -- but eventually needed to fight through a surge by the Pole late in the second set.

From 4-1 behind, Linette won four straight games, and was twice was a game away from forcing a third set, before Bronzetti squeaked out the win in a tiebreak.

The 26-year-old Bronzetti, in her seventh BJK Cup nomination, picked up her first singles win for Il Tricolore with her Linette was playing for the first time in three days after defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo in a 3-hour, 51-minute marathon in Poland's 2-0 win over Spain in the first round.

More to come...