CoCo Vandeweghe, the WTA World No. 235, has been awarded a wildcard to the 2020 Australian Open by winning the USTA’s Wild Card Challenge.

The 27-year-old, who reached the 2017 Australian Open semifinals, has endured a frustrating 2019, much of which has been spent rehabilitating from a foot injury.

She returned to competitive action in time for the American hardcourt season and finished a difficult period on a high by closing out quarterfinal spots in ITF events in Macon and Tyler before reaching the final of the WTA $125,000 Series event in Houston last week, where she was ultimately defeated by Kirsten Flipkens in the final.

A former WTA World No.10 and a two-time Grand Slam singles semifinalist, Vandeweghe was out for 10 months following a mystery complication following an ankle injury that ultimately diagnosed as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

She missed the first three majors of 2019 as a consequence and her defeated to Sofia Kenin in the first round of the US Open in August was only her fifth competitive singles match since returning to competition.

