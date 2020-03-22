Kristie Ahn continues to entertain the world on TikTok, while Caroline Wozniacki has promised to help fans burn off their stress.

Already branded the ‘TikTok Queen’ by Naomi Osaka, Kristie Ahn continues to win critical acclaim for her prowess on the platform, with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Lizette Cabrera the latest players to praise the efforts of the American.

Love a good thigh slap when I’m down does wonders 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rX62VZQaYu — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) March 25, 2020

Heather Watson has also proven a TikTok hit and took a relationship test with boyfriend Courtney Duffus, which they aced.

Coco Gauff has admitted that she is finding staying in for such long periods challenging for one reason in particular…

Is anyone else eating just because they’re bored? Because yeah me too. — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 25, 2020

… but she’s not the only one as doubles partner Catherine McNally testified.

I need to start social distancing from my fridge #sixfeetapart — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 25, 2020

Eugenie Bouchard has considered a very different kind of problem in the current climate.

when u realize ur down to ur last roll of TP pic.twitter.com/JkuOqNr00T — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 25, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, has offered to help fans burn off some stress with a workout on Instagram live.

Hi guys! As we are all stuck in quarantine, separate but together, I thought we could all relieve some stress by getting a workout in! Join me, @Dlee042 and @benbruno1 tomorrow on Instagram live at 11am EST, 4pm Danish time (16:00) for a nice little sweat! pic.twitter.com/blPaHa5Sil — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) March 25, 2020

Ekaterina Makarova drew attention to World Water Day, pointing out that it is the greatest environmental problem in the world today.

Aleksandra Wozniak, meanwhile, showed off her new tennis coaching certificate and is looking forward to getting back on court.

I officially finished my coach Certification 😊 I am a certified tennis coach @CAC_ACE 🎾Thank you @TennisCanada Now it’s my turn to help other tennis players 👌🏼See you on the tennis court!! pic.twitter.com/XbdoEQ2mjJ — Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) March 25, 2020