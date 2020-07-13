Samantha Stosur has joined the club of mothers on the WTA Tour after announcing the birth of her daughter Genevieve with partner Liz.

Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open winner, has announced that she and partner Liz became mothers over the coronavirus break.

The 36-year-old, who is currently the WTA World No.97, made the announcement via an Instagram post on Monday.

“Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life. On the 16th of June, my partner Liz gave birth to our beautiful little girl, Genevieve. It has been a whirlwind time but we could not imagine life without her now,” she said.

“Mum and Evie are doing well and it’s so amazing to be home with them both. We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos. We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up.... Although not too quickly we hope!”

She joins a club of mothers on the WTA Tour that includes the likes of Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Sania Mirza and Kim Clijsters.

Stosur turned professional in 1999 and has enjoyed a career that has seen her enjoy success in both the singles and doubles arena.

As well as winning the singles title in New York nine years ago, she also hit a high of WTA World No.4 in the singles Rankings in February 2011.

Meanwhile, she has been a World No.1 in doubles, picking up three major titles, most recently in her home event of Australia in 2019, and narrowly missing out on a career Grand Slam by finishing as a runner-up at Wimbledon on three occasions.