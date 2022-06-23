Wildcards Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams have pulled out of their Eastbourne doubles semifinal against Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette due to Jabeur's right knee injury.

The Onserena ride is over - at least for now. Wildcards Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams withdrew from their Rothesay International semifinal against Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette due to a right knee injury to Jabeur.

Jabeur and Williams had thrilled the crowd with two victories in their first event together, saving match point in the first round against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo before dispatching Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching in straight sets.

Jabeur had captured her third Hologic WTA Tour title in Berlin the previous week, and will go into Wimbledon as the No.3 seed next week. Williams was playing her first tournament since retiring in the first round of Wimbledon last year; the 23-time Grand Slam champion has received a wildcard into this year's Championships and will make her singles return there.

Krunic and Linette will contest their first WTA double final as a team. It will be Krunic's 10th doubles final overall, and Linette's fifth. Krunic already owns five WTA doubles titles, while Linette won her first in Charleston this year alongside Andreja Klepac.