Iga Swiatek was pushed by Belinda Bencic, but the World No.1 found her best when it mattered. Marc-Andrea Huesler eventually leveled the Poland-Switzerland tie.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek edged No.12 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6(3) on Monday at United Cup to give Poland an early 1-0 lead over Switzerland. But Marc-Andrea Huesler quickly struck back to level the tie at 1-1.

The winner of the tie will advance to the Brisbane City Final to face either Italy or Brazil out of Group E.

Coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over Yulia Putintseva, Swiatek unleashed her baseline dominance to earn her second career win over Bencic. Swiatek came out with a clear eye toward holding her position on the baseline and dominating with her forehand and court coverage, and the 21-year-old executed her plan to near-perfection.

"I'm a perfectionist," she said, "but I'm really happy with my performance today because Belinda is playing really fast, taking the ball really early, so it's a totally different rhythm. On this fast surface it's really, really hard."

Swiatek earned her first break of the match in the fourth game to earn a 3-1 lead, but Bencic quickly adjusted her return position to get the break back three games later. But the most dominant returner in the women's game proved her worth immediately, breaking Bencic to 5-3 and holding serve to close out an entertaining 41-minute set.

Swiatek maintained her focus early in the second set, earning an early break to build a 3-1 lead. But Bencic's improved composure kept her dialed in. She withstood Swiatek's return pressure, to stay within a break, and broke the Pole as she served for the match at 5-4 by amplifying her aggression on return. But after a shaky pair of games, Swiatek found her level again to power through the tiebreak and seal the win.

"I got my energy up for the tiebreaker," Swiatek said. "It was stressful as hell, the first tiebreak of the season, but I'm pretty happy that I made it."

Huesler needed only 1 hour and 13 minutes to beat No.260 Michalski. The lefty used his serve to great effect, going through the match without facing a break point while converting all three break points he earned.

Last year's Sofia Open champion is now 2-0 at the United Cup, having defeated Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov in three sets in his opening match.

The tie continues on Tuesday with Hubert Hurkacz set to face Stan Wawrinka in the No. 1 men's singles match and Magda Linette to face Jil Teichmann in the No. 2 women's singles match, followed by a potentially deciding mixed doubles match.