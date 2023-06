It will be a busy Saturday at the bett1open in Berlin, where the eight remaining singles quarterfinalists will have to win two matches to book a spot in Sunday's final.

Rain washed out play on Friday at the bett1open in Berlin, Germany, pushing the scheduled singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals to Saturday.

Play will begin with the rescheduled singles quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m across two courts. The winners will advance to the semifinals, to be played after suitable rest on Stadium Court.

Notably, two of the singles quarterfinalists, Caroline Garcia and Marketa Vondrousova, are still in the doubles draw.

Order of Play - Sat. June 24

Steffi Graf Stadium - 10:30 a.m.

QF: [6] Maria Sakkari vs. Marketa Vondrousova

QF: [3] Caroline Garcia vs. [7] Petra Kvitova

After suitable rest:

SF: [6] Sakkari or [WC] Vondrousova vs. [LL] Avanesyan or Vekic

After suitable rest:

SF: [WC] Kudermetova or Alexandrova vs. [3] Garcia or [7] Kvitova

Court 1 - 10:30 a.m.

QF: [LL] Elina Avanesyan vs. Donna Vekic

QF: [WC] Veronika Kudermetova vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

TBA: Katerina Siniakova/Marketa Vondrousova vs. [2] Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs

TBA: [1] Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs. Caroline Garcia/Luisa Stefani