Who had the best shot for the month of March? We asked, you answered.
In singles, it comes as no surprise that Bianca Andreescu stole the latest honors with a miracle squash shot against Garbine Muguruza in the round of 16 in Miami.
"That point, I went for it," Andreescu said after the win. "I just went for it. I didn't look on the other side. I was like, ‘If I get it, I get it. If I don't, I don't.’ Because I was not recovering after that.”
In doubles, Hayley Carter, who teamed up with Luisa Stefani in Miami, captured the most votes with an impressive down-the-line backhand on the run during the championship match.
Carter and Stefani lost in straight sets.