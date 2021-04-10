Congratulations to Bianca Andreescu and Hayley Carter, who received the most votes in the latest top shots of the month competition.

Who had the best shot for the month of March? We asked, you answered.

In singles, it comes as no surprise that Bianca Andreescu stole the latest honors with a miracle squash shot against Garbine Muguruza in the round of 16 in Miami.

"That point, I went for it," Andreescu said after the win. "I just went for it. I didn't look on the other side. I was like, ‘If I get it, I get it. If I don't, I don't.’ Because I was not recovering after that.”

March Shot of the Month Winner: Bianca Andreescu

In doubles, Hayley Carter, who teamed up with Luisa Stefani in Miami, captured the most votes with an impressive down-the-line backhand on the run during the championship match.

Carter and Stefani lost in straight sets.