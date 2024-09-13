St Petersburg, FLA. -- The WTA has announced the 2024 election results for the WTA Players’ Council, WTA Tournament Council and WTA Board of Directors. Jessica Pegula has been re-elected to the Players’ Council as a Top 20 representative and will be joined by new member, Maria Sakkari. Donna Vekic has also been re-elected, serving in the 21-50 player representative position, while Ellen Perez joins the Council for the first-time representing players 101+ and doubles only players.

Members of the Council represent their ranking groups by providing player feedback on WTA issues and initiatives, encouraging ongoing communication across players, tournaments and various stakeholders and elect the Player Board Representatives.

In relation to the WTA Board of Directors, Julia Boserup joins for the first time as a Player Board Representative, representing singles players 1-100+ along with doubles specific players. Julia competed on the Hologic WTA Tour for 11 years before retiring in 2019. During her time on tour, she served on the Players' Council as the 51-100 representative.

Following retirement, Julia earned a business degree (MBA) from the University of Chicago Booth. She currently works as a Manager at A.T. Kearney, a global consulting firm, where she has advised multinational clients on finance and business strategy.

Additional Board updates include Brandon Burke’s re-election as the Player Alternate Representative. Alastair Garland, who previously served on the WTA Board rejoins as a Tournament Board Representative for Europe. He takes the place of Peter Michael-Reichel who did not seek reelection after serving on the Board for over 20 years.

Serving on the Tournament Council, Charles Hsiung has been re-elected as the APAC 1000 representative and Bob Moran has been re-elected as the Americas 500 representative. Aljoscha Thron will transition over as the Europe 500 representative (from Europe 250).

New to the Tournament Council in the Europe 250 position is Rebecca James, who has held a 20-year career in tennis, having been Tournament Director of Nottingham for 7 years and now holding the role of Eastbourne Tournament Director. James is also Event Director for all Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup home ties in Great Britain and has been a member of the Billie Jean King Cup Committee since 2020.

Below is the full list of WTA Board of Directors and Players’ and Tournament Council members: WTA Board of Directors Player Board Representatives

•Anja Vreg - Council Chair; Top 20 Singles Representative

•Julia Boserup - 1-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative

•Kurt Zumwalt - 21-100+ Singles and Doubles-Only Representative

•Brandon Burke - Player Alternate Representative

Tournament Board Representatives

•Adam Barrett - Council Chair, Americas Representative

•Alastair Garland - Europe Representative

•Cameron Pearson - Asia-Pacific Representative

•Bob Moran - Tournament Alternate Representative

Additional Board Representatives

•Steve Simon - Chairman

•Portia Archer - CEO

•David Haggerty - Federation Representative

•Jackie Nesbitt - Federation Alternate Representative

Players’ Council members

•Victoria Azarenka - Top 20 member

•Caroline Garcia - Top 20 member

•Jessica Pegula - Top 20 member

•Maria Sakkari - Top 20 member

•Donna Vekic - 21-50 member

•Daria Saville - 51-100 member

•Gabriela Dabrowski - 21+ and doubles-only representative

•Ellen Perez - 101+ and doubles-only representative

Tournament Council members

•Adam Barrett - Council Chair; Americas Board Representative

•Gavin Ziv - Americas 1000 member

•Bob Moran - Americas 500 member; Board Alternate

•Kyle Ross - Americas 250 member

•Cameron Pearson - Asia-Pacific Board Representative

•Charles Hsiung - Asia-Pacific 1000 member

•Laura Ceccarelli - Asia-Pacific 500 member

•Luiz Carvalho - Asia-Pacific 250 member

•Alastair Garland - Europe Board Representative

•Gerard Tsobanian - Europe 1000 member

•Aljoscha Thron - Europe 500 member

•Rebecca James - Europe 250 member

The newly elected and re-elected Tournament Council and Board representatives’ terms began August 28, 2024, with the new Players’ Council terms to begin following the 2024 WTA Finals. The WTA’s governance structure consists of the Board of Directors, the Players’ Council and the Tournament Council.

For Media Inquiries: WTA Communications: wtacommunications@wtatennis.com