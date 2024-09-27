No.5 seed Zheng Qinwen continued her triumphant homecoming with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Nadia Podoroska in the China Open third round.

Roared on once again by a packed Diamond Court, Olympic old medallist Zheng saved five break points against her in the third game of the match. Once she'd passed that test, the Chinese No.1 rolled, delivering a dominant performance on serve in particular.

She will next face No.34 seed Amanda Anisimova in a rematch of their US Open first-round tilt a month ago, which Zheng took 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 en route to the quarterfinals. Anisimova maintained her perfect record against No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina with a 7-6(1), 6-4 victory, improving to 5-0 overall (and 10-0 in sets). However, this was the first occasion on which Kasatkina -- who served for the first set at 5-4 -- took Anisimova as far as a tiebreak.

More to come...