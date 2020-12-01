From setting up their own foundations to supporting the next generation of tennis players, here's how WTA stars from Madison Keys to Elina Svitolina and more have been giving back to their communities.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States has become a global generosity movement called Giving Tuesday, a day to celebrate giving back, volunteering and acts of kindness.

Here’s what your favorite WTA players are up to as they work to impact their communities, give back to the underprivileged and spread some kindness on Giving Tuesday.

Read more: WTA Charities and Lilly Pulitzer salute 'Community Heroes'

Madison Keys’ Kindness Wins Foundation is all about acts of kindness, alongside fellow ‘champions of kindness’ Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters.

At Kindness Wins, we LOVE #GivingTuesday - where everyone has something to give & every act of generosity counts. If someone has been kind to you. return the favor, consider donating at https://t.co/gz7f9DL9aW in their honor. @OksanaMasters @Madison_Keys @MikaelaShiffrin pic.twitter.com/zx6Q50r2ui — Kindness Wins (@KindnessWinsFnd) December 1, 2020

Elina Svitolina’s eponymous foundation works to create opportunities for children worldwide through the sport of tennis. Through tennis they learn the values of hard work, self-discipline and “the importance of giving 100 percent every day in life.”

“Kindness is giving hope to those who think they are all alone in this world”⁣

⁣

“Доброта дает надежду тем, кто думает, что они одни в этом мире”⁣

⁣#givingtuesday #ElinaSvitolinaFoundation #WTA4Love @wta pic.twitter.com/oq0EijWouG — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) December 1, 2020

Serving Up Hope is American player Vania King’s nonprofit organization, founded in 2019. On Giving Tuesday, King looked back on the organization's work as they help children in underprivileged populations to develop valuable social and physical skills through tennis. They also empower communities to provide and maintain tennis programs.

Read more: 'When they go to tennis, they're happy' - Vania King gives tennis and legal aid clinic in Uganda

Named in honor of the late British No.1, the Elena Baltacha Foundation honors her legacy by helping to make tennis more accessible for children from all backgrounds with coaching and performance support.

Continuing our appreciation of the ⁦@WTA⁩ and our close relationship with Ann and her amazing colleagues. They have been a constant support, allowing Elena’s legacy to live on through up and coming players like Justice, Natasha and Yasmina from the foundation 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vDgW94oHrb — Elena B Foundation (@ElenaFoundation) December 1, 2020

Britain’s former Fed Cup captain Judy Murray celebrated the third year of her foundation by giving a shout out to her supporters and patrons. The Foundation brings tennis into rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

Looking back at a 3rd year of @JudyMurrayFdn in our Advent Calendar...... #tennisforeveryone https://t.co/jWzhhFKLsp — judy murray (@JudyMurray) December 1, 2020

A dedicated philanthropist and champion for equality, WTA Legend Billie Jean King gave a shoutout to healthcare hero - and former USWNT defender - Rachel Buehler Giving Tuesday.

Former #USWNT defender and fellow ⁦@weareangelcity⁩ co-owner Rachel Buehler now works as a doctor battling #COVID__19.



Thank you for your bravery, service, and sacrifice, Rachel.#HealthcareHeroes https://t.co/rm7ZiZXwEF — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 1, 2020

Don’t forget you can also support WTA Charities on Amazon Smile, where a percentage of your purchases is donated to charitable organizations. All donations go directly to WTA Charities as we continue to support our global communities and make an impact worldwide.