When Iga Swiatek was asked about the turning point of Wednesday’s charged contest with Karolina Muchova, she was defeated -- really, for the first time of this United Cup tournament.

“I don’t remember precisely,” she told reporters, “because I spent like four hours on court. Did I get broken at the end in first or second?”

Actually, it was once in each set. It hardly mattered because each time Swiatek rallied to break Muchova right back and went on to win 6-3, 6-4. When Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz teamed later to win mixed doubles, Poland was the Group B champion and through to Thursday’s quarterfinal tie against Group F winner Great Britain.

Swiatek, the World No.2 and five-time Grand Slam singles champion, has carried Poland, winning all four of her matches. She’s 2-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles, taking eight of nine sets.

“This is something that every player wants, push through these moments and go forward and win,” Swiatek said. “So for sure I’m proud of today’s performance.”

Here’s what’s on tap for Day 7 at the United Cup:

Sydney

Group B winner Poland vs. Group F winner Great Britain

Start time: (5:30 p.m. local, 1:30 a.m. ET)

[2] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs [6] Billy Harris (GBR)

[2] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [6] Katie Boulter (GBR)

[2] Iga Swiatek (POL) / Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs [6] Katie Boulter (GBR) / Charles Broom (GBR)

Swiatek isn’t the only one doing the heavy lifting in Sydney -- look at what Katie Boulter has accomplished for Great Britain:

She won her singles and mixed matches against Argentina, then on Wednesday took care of Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 in the opening match. That alone was enough to send Great Britain into the quarterfinals.

Highlights: Swiatek holds off Muchova at 2025 United Cup

Thanks to former British player Laura Robson, Boulter knew in advance what she had to do.

“I’ve been trying to avoid all the stats on all this, but we were at dinner with Laura last night, and she thankfully told me I had to win in straight sets,” Boulter said. “So I was feeling the pressure from last night, so really appreciate that, Laura.

“I feel like I’ve lost a lot of sleep recently over the thought of playing my fiancé [Alex de Minaur] in doubles, so I’m so tired. I’m just so happy to get through this rubber, I’m not going to lie.”

Boulter and Swiatek have never played but, oddly enough, they hit balls before this tournament.

“Obviously practice is going to be very different to matches,” Boulter said. “I know what a champion she is. I know she’s going to bring full intensity every single ball, and I’m not going to get away with anything.

“So I’m going to have to play my very best tennis, if not above that.”

On the men’s side, it’s Hurkacz and Harris -- who also have never played. And while Hurkacz has lost both his singles matches, at No.16 he’s ranked 109 spots higher than Harris. If it comes down to mixed doubles, Poland is confident.

“With Hubi, I really can push and we have such a strong game that as you could see, we can even break the other guys serving,” Swiatek said. “There is pressure, but I think it’s fun -- more fun I think than singles.”

More WTA action Thursday

Brisbane International

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka says she’s approaching the 2025 season with a more “chill’ attitude -- but it’s about to heat up on the Gold Coast.

That’s because No.5 seed Yulia Putintseva stands in her way of a berth in the quarterfinals. They’ve split two previous matches, but Putintseva has won three of five sets. Sabalenka won the most recent match, last fall in Wuhan.

Day 5 also features a matchup we could be seeing for more than a decade: No.8 Mirra Andreeva against No.12 Linda Noskova. Andreeva, 17, and the 20-year-old Noskova split the two matches they played last year, in Brisbane and Madrid.

Qualifier Polina Kudermetova, younger sister of No.17-ranked Veronika, faces No.3 seed Daria Kasatkina.

Anastasia Potapova vs. [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)

[Q] Polina Kudermetova vs. [3] Daria Kasatkina

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [15] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

[12] Linda Noskova (CZE) vs. [8] Mirra Andreeva

[10] Victoria Azarenka vs. Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) vs. Suzan Lamens (NED)

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) vs. Yuan Yue (CHN)

Elina Avanesyan (ARM) vs. Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Auckland ASB Classic

Down Under has historically been a happy place for Madison Keys -- she’s reached the semifinals of the Australian Open twice and won a title in Adelaide. What is it about early-season tennis that so suits her?

“I think I’m just really excited to get back on the court after offseason,” Keys said recently. “I’ve always loved playing in Australia. The courts are usually really fast, which I really enjoy.”

She’s the headliner of Day 4, going against Jaqueline Cristian. No.5 seed Clara Tauson awaits the winner in the quarterfinals. No.7 Naomi Osaka, No.8 Katie Volynets and Bernarda Pera are already through.

[1] Madison Keys (USA) vs. Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)

[Q] Nao Hibino (JPN) vs. Robin Montgomery (USA)

Greet Minnen (BEL) vs. Alycia Parks (USA)

Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs. [LL] Jodie Burrage (GBR)