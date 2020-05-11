WTA Charities and Harper for Kids proudly announce an exciting new partnership which will provide K-12 educators with powerful character-building tools for students based on the teachings of legendary Coach John Wooden*.



The goal? Helping young people learn vital lessons for achieving success including how to make the effort – 100% – to be the best person you can be. According to one school principal: “This is more than a program, this is a movement to help our young people develop a positive mindset and be a positive person.”

Harper for Kids was founded by WTA Alum Peanut Louie Harper and her husband Tim Harper in 2008. Peanut was involved with Coach Wooden’s best-selling children’s book, INCH and MILES: The Journey to Success (Perfection Learning).

Harper for Kids Character Education program is used by many K-12 schools across the country and teaches students about Coach Wooden’s Pyramid of Success, 15 essential character traits that Coach Wooden deemed necessary for achieving one’s potential: How to become the best you are capable of becoming.

Harper for Kids has already reached over 75,000 young people. Now, in conjunction with the WTA and utilizing their global platform, tens of thousands of additional K-12 students will learn Coach Wooden’s positive and productive lessons for a successful life.

We are excited that our new partnership will give students the opportunity to learn from the WTA family, both current and former players including staff and coaches. Together we will do our very best to teach the timeless life lessons of John Wooden, one of the greatest teachers and coaches America has ever produced.

*Coach John Wooden’s historic teams at UCLA won 10 March Madness national championships. He is considered by some the greatest coach of the 20th century.