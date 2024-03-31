Tournament Starts in 9 3 Days

Antalya Open

ANTALYA, TURKEY
Mar 26 - Mar 31, 2024
Level
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16

Latest Matches

All Scores

Who's Playing...

View All

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.