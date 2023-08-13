The Omnium Banque Nationale semifinal between Elena Rybakina and Liudmila Samsonova will be played on Sunday in Montreal.

Jessica Pegula booked her spot in the final at the Omnium Banque Nationale after defeating No.1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, but the American will go to bed without knowing who she will face in Sunday's final.

No.3 Pegula beats Swiatek to make first WTA 1000 final of the season

The second semifinal between No.4 Elena Rybakina and No.18 Liudmila Samsonova was canceled on Saturday due to ongoing rain in Montreal. The match is now scheduled to be played on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The winner will face Pegula in the final, which will take place after suitable rest and not before 5:30 p.m.

The rain also impacted the doubles draw. No.5 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs advanced to the final after defeating No.2 seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 6-3, 3-6 [11-9] in the first semifinal. They now await the winner of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara against Latisha Chan and Yang Zhaoxuan, which was also canceled due to rain.

