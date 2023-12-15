Editor's note: This week, we will be reflecting on some of the best quotes from the season. We start Monday with some of the funniest quips of 2023.

"[Brad Gilbert] is trying to get me to listen to the Eagles. I don't even -- I was, like, the Philadelphia Eagles?" -- Coco Gauff

"I think if it's meant to be, I will get there one day. If it's not, then I will go have a daughter and make her win Wimbledon. You always have options." -- Ons Jabeur

"I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here, but after he won a Challenger, I texted him. I said, 'Congratulations.' He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it.

"He said, 'Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros.' Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now." -- Mirra Andreeva

"Growing up playing with Barbies, I could really relate to Weird Barbie. That was my doll." -- Danielle Collins

Hsieh: "Not expecting [to win the title], but nothing could be better than this."



Hsieh: "Not expecting [to win the title], but nothing could be better than this."

"I have a lot of little green plants at home right now. Tomorrow I can go home and change bigger pots. I'm excited to."

"I think Hawk-Eye just takes the guessing out of it and it takes that kind of away. So mentally you do kind of have to move on because there's nothing you can do about it. I do think in that sense it helps.

"But yeah, of course, I don't think it's 100 percent accurate. Jelena [Ostapenko] probably, like, wants to do a third-party investigation. Let's test the real accuracy of this." -- Jessica Pegula

"I think it's tough for coaches that they can't really put the work with me on the court. Then if I have a few days, he can do a lot of work, as well, but you never know which day it will come, if it will be coffee time or working time. So I think that's a little difficult to find out when I have like a mood to go for it or need to a little bit relax." --- Petra Kvitova

Zhu Lin's rollercoaster matches have earned her a nickname: The Playwright.



"I'm glad today is a comedy."



Five things to know about the 28-year-old, who is into her 1st Round of 16 at a Slam:

"My mom, she was born and raised in Prague, and I speak fluent Czech. That's the only reason why I'm good at tennis, because I'm half Czech." -- Kayla Day

"Since I was a kid I was very creative. Sometimes it's a trick shot, sometimes it's something terrible and I'm like, what am I doing?" -- Karolina Muchova

"Jess is an inspiration for the younger kids. She loves tennis so much -- otherwise, I don't know why she's playing singles and doubles every single week." -- Daria Kasatkina

Vondrousova: "I think that's the first emotion I saw [from my husband] over the eight years (laughter). I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years, so... That's it."

"It feels good. To be honest, I don't know if I was thinking too far ahead, but no offense to Gael, but I did not want that record, the Novak and Gael record. I'm really trying to cut this down as much as possible." -- Coco Gauff after scoring her first win over Iga Swiatek.

"You're trying to impress [famous people in the stands] because it's someone famous. They're good at their craft. You want to show them that you're good at your craft kind of thing. I remember Eric Dane, he was in my box at Indian Wells in 2019. That was really cool.

"McSteamy, where are you at? I need you back." -- Bianca Andreescu

"I think hitting with Frances [Tiafoe] forces me to [be relaxed], because I'm like I don't want to look like I'm some crazy overanalytical player. So I've kind of tried to take some of that from the guys and put that into my warmups. Because I always say to my coach, if I'm not ready by now, I'm never going to be ready. I play in an hour. I've got to get over it. I think it helps." -- Jessica Pegula

Tamara Korpatsch got into #Wimbledon as a lucky loser and is into the second round.



Now she'll play the woman who actually pulled her chip.



"She said, 'Thank me, you're in -- I'm getting 10% of your prize money.'"



"She said, 'Thank me, you're in -- I'm getting 10% of your prize money.'"

"I've noticed from 15, when I started, to now, I realize physically I'm at a much different level than I was at 15. I think I'm just continuing to get stronger.

"There's a joke that my mom has. She is like, 'You don't have that grown woman strength yet. You'll know when you get it.'" -- Coco Gauff

"I'm a soccer mom now and I love that," Azarenka said. "I love supporting. I'm obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious. I yell, but I'm very positive. I'm actually very proud because it's a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame screaming for him, like zero.

"I actually even asked him, 'Leo, do you like when mommy supports you?' He goes, 'Yeah, I love it, Mom.'

"Am I not too loud? He goes, 'Well, sometimes, but it's OK. I like it.' -- Victoria Azarenka

"You are never always going to play 100% unless you're Alcaraz right now and Iga." -- Bianca Andreescu

In a title run full of surprises, not even a rare broken string could stop Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu.



In a title run full of surprises, not even a rare broken string could stop Hsieh Su-Wei and Wang Xinyu.

"I was like, 'You broke a string," and she said 'Oh, it's OK.' And I thought, 'Oh, that's a strategy.'"

Pegula: For the girls, it's usually at the handshake.

Gauff: Or people talk behind your back and it gets around (laughs).

-- Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff on the nature of trash-talk

I’ll tell you what I won’t buy is this 🗑️ article 🤣 https://t.co/EzOWqqtcQm — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) July 14, 2023

"Two days ago with my coach, I asked, 'What if myself of 10 years ago played against me now, what do you think?' He said, 'Easy for you of 10 years ago!'" -- Sara Errani

"Well, Iga was not there." -- Caroline Garcia on how tennis has changed compared to 10 years ago.

"I had a rollercoaster of emotions during these two weeks. Today, in the morning, I was crying like crazy. Every half hour I cried, I was so emotional. But I stepped on the court and I was really focused. I was in beast mode." -- Barbora Strycova after winning Wimbledon, her final tournament.

Townsend: "Last time I played Jess, we were in South Carolina in a 25K. I played doubles w/ her. I really liked her so much. I was like, 'You're the nicest rich person I've ever met.'



She was like, 'That's how I knew I liked you.' That's how our relationship started.

"Tennis isn't necessarily the most hip sport," she said. "It's very bougie, very uppity. It has a stigma of being Kentucky Derby-esque. Very polite, very proper. You gotta be quiet, you gotta be dressed up. Pop culture is the opposite of that.

"You need the right person and the right personality to blend those worlds. You need someone who understands both. You need somebody to show you can be here, but you can still be cool and edgy and fun. I think that's me!" -- Taylor Townsend

Montreal: DJ's musical mishap nearly derails Pegula vs. Swiatek

"Everyone's calling me 'Cotton Eye Jess'." -- Jessica Pegula

"Times Square is my favorite place because you just think these people aren't real (laughs). I'm from Delray Beach, so we don't really have things like this going on. You know those memes, 'This is just an everyday in New York, you can tell who's a tourist'?

"Well, I'm the tourist. I will look and stare because I've never seen half of it. It never fails to amaze me." -- Coco Gauff