Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka moved into the Qatar TotalEnergies Open quarterfinals on Wednesday after her Round of 16 opponent, World No.37 Lesia Tsurenko, withdrew from their match with an elbow injury.

Osaka, who was on maternity leave for the end of 2022 and all of 2023, is into her first Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal since she reached the Miami Open final in March of 2022.

Currently ranked No.747, Osaka is the second lowest-ranked woman to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal. Sloane Stephens, who was ranked No.934 when she made the 2017 Toronto semifinals, still holds that record.

Since returning to tour in the first week of 2024, Osaka's win-loss record is up to 3-3 for the season (Wednesday's walkover does not count as a win for Osaka or a loss for Tsurenko).

In the quarterfinals, two-time WTA 1000 titlist Osaka will face another former World No.1, Karolina Pliskova, who defeated her fellow Czech Linda Noskova in three sets.

