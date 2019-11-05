In pictures: 2019's coaching carousel
It's been a busy few months on the WTA Tour's coaching merry-go-round. Catch up with all the switches here.
01 /19
The off-season saw 2018 year-end World No.1 Simona Halep announce an amicable 12-month hiatus from Darren Cahill. Thierry Van Cleemput, David Goffin's former coach, would step in for a trial. (Getty)
02 /19
Despite returning to the Grand Slam winners' circle alongside Wim Fissette, Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber announced the end of their partnership ahead of the 2018 WTA Finals... (Getty)
03 /19
...and two weeks later, it was confirmed that Fissette had returned to Victoria Azarenka's team, having previously coached the Belarusian in 2015-16... (Getty)
04 /19
...and two weeks after that, Kerber announced that her own new coach would be former ATP World No.5 Rainer Schuettler (Jimmie48/WTA)
05 /19
Venus Williams and David Witt's 11-year partnership was one of the longest-standing on tour - but it still wasn't immune to the carousel as the American confirmed their split over the off-season; she is yet to announce a replacement (Getty)
06 /19
After splitting from Lindsay Davenport last June and trialling David Taylor afterwards, Madison Keys ended up hiring Jim Madrigal, the former coach of ATP player Tennys Sandgren, in December (Getty)
07 /19
Taylor, for his part, would end up with 2018 Australian Open semifinalist Elise Mertens (Getty)
08 /19
A spectacular finish to 2018 saw Wang Qiang storm into the Top 20 alongside Peter McNamara, but the Chinese No.1 announced their split following the Australian Open (Getty)
09 /19
Kamau Murray's absence from Sloane Stephens' team in Australia caused some speculation... (Getty)
10 /19
...and after the Australian Open, Murray's split from Stephens was confirmed when Monica Puig announced that she had hired him (Monica Puig/Twitter)
11 /19
Fresh off a second Grand Slam victory, WTA World No.1 Naomi Osaka announced the shock end of her partnership with Sascha Bajin (Getty)
12 /19
Simona Halep announced on February 17 that her trial with Thierry Van Cleemput had not been a success and would not continue (Getty)
13 /19
On February 21, Daria Kasatkina announced a split from coach Philippe Dehaes. (Getty)
14 /19
Ahead of the BNP Paribas Open, Naomi Osaka announced Jermaine Jenkins - Venus Williams' former hitting partner - as her new coach. (Naomi Osaka/Twitter)
15 /19
On April 15, Kristina Mladenovic announced a new partnership with Osaka’s former coach, Sascha Bajin. (Twitter)
16 /19
On April 26, Michael Joyce announced that his professional relationship with Eugenie Bouchard was ended by mutual agreement. (Getty)
17 /19
Following her first-round exit from Roland-Garros, Julia Goerges announced that Sebastian Sachs would be her new coach, replacing Michael Geserer. (Getty)
18 /19
Kiki Bertens and Raemon Sluiter announced an end to their collaboration (Getty)
19 /19
Petra Martic will no longer be working with coach Sandra Zaniewska (Jimmie48/WTA)