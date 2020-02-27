2020's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2020: Zarazua, McHale join Top 20 longest matches

Look back on the 20 longest WTA main draw matches of the 2020 season so far.

01 /20
Heather Watson scored her first Top 20 win since Wimbledon 2017 with an epic 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 upset over top seed Elise Mertens in the Hobart quarterfinals (3h33m).

Photo by Getty

02 /20
Alison Riske's 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 first-round defeat of Wang Yafan was the longest match of the Australian Open (3h0m).

Photo by Getty

03 /20
Christina McHale came through an extended all-American derby in the second round of Acapulco, surviving Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 (2h51m).

Photo by Imagen Shop

04 /20
Catherine Bellis scored her first WTA main draw win since Indian Wells 2018 in style, saving a match point to defeat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round of Hobart (2h50m).

Photo by Getty

05 /20
A first-round clash of former Top 10 players in Doha saw Garbiñe Muguruza overcome Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 - the pair's fourth three-setter in five meetings - despite losing a 5-2 second-set lead (2h49m).

Photo by Getty

06 /20
Harriet Dart won nine of the last 10 points in the match tiebreak to overcome Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-4 7-6[6] in round one of the Australian Open (2h49m).

Photo by Getty

07 /20
Karolina Pliskova came through a heavyweight clash with Naomi Osaka in the Brisbane semifinals, winning 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 after saving a match point (2h49m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

08 /20
Competing as a lucky loser, Peangtarn Plipuech sealed her second WTA main draw win in front of her home crowd in the first round of Hua Hin 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4 over Chloe Paquet (2h48m).

Photo by GSB Thailand Open

09 /20
A rollercoaster all-American derby in the first round of Doha saw Jennifer Brady upset Alison Riske 7-6(10), 1-6, 7-6(3) after saving two set points in the first set (2h48m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

10 /20
Kateryna Bondarenko's return from maternity leave took a marathon step forwards after her 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Danka Kovinic in the first round of Acapulco (2h47m).

Photo by Imagen Shop

11 /20
Another marathon first-round clash in Hua Hin saw Barbara Haas overcome Chihiro Muramatsu 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to seal the second WTA main draw win of her career (2h46m).

Photo by GSB Thailand Open

12 /20
Viktoria Kuzmova came back from 0-3 in the decider and saved a match point to beat Zhu Lin 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the first round of Hobart (2h45m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

13 /20
A gripping contest saw Zarina Diyas shake off missing two match points in the second set to overcome Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-7(9), 6-4 in round two of Shenzhen (2h45m).

Photo by Shenzhen Open

14 /20
Auckland 's No.2 seed Petra Martic had to battle past lucky loser Usue Maitane Arconada 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in her first round - the longest match of the tournament (2h42m).

Photo by Getty

15 /20
Buoyed by wild home support, Renata Zarazua came from a set and a break down to become the first Mexican WTA quarterfinalist since 2007 in Acapulco with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over Katie Volynets in round two (2h42m).

Photo by Imagen Shop

16 /20
Anett Kontaveit reached her first Slam quarterfinal with a 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open, despite nearly losing a 5-1 third-set lead (2h42m).

Photo by Getty

17 /20
One of the biggest upsets of the Australian Open saw Wang Qiang stun Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in the third round (2h41m).

Photo by Getty

18 /20
Greet Minnen's Grand Slam main draw debut was a memorable one: a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5 marathon defeat of Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the Australian Open (2h39m).

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

19 /20
Maria Sakkari fought back from a double break down in the final set, saving a match point en route, to defeat Vitalia Diatchenko 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round of St. Petersburg (2h39m).

Photo by Formula TX

20 /20
Playing just her sixth WTA-level main draw, 19-year-old Kaja Juvan stunned Venus Williams 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the first round of Acapulco to seal her fourth career Top 100 win after saving seven match points (2h38m).

Photo by Imagen Shop

