Acapulco accolades: From Venus to Wang
The defending champion is China's Wang Yafan, who beat Sofia Kenin in last year's final.
Photo by Getty Images
Lesia Tsurenko won her second of two Acapulco titles so far in 2018, beating Stefanie Voegele in the final.
Photo by Getty Images
Lesia Tsurenko won her first Acapulco title in 2017 with a straight-sets win over Kristina Mladenovic in the final.
Photo by Getty Images
Sloane Stephens beat former champion Dominika Cibulkova in 2016.
Photo by Getty Images
The Swiss Timea Bacsinszky enjoyed a straight-sets win over Caroline Garcia in the 2015 final.
Photo by Getty Images
Dominika Cibulkova won the first Acapulco final on a hard court, in 2014.
Photo by Getty Images
Errani won her second Acapulco title the year after, winning the final edition on clay by beating Carla Suarez Navarro.
Photo by Getty Images
Sara Errani continued a fine Italian tradition in Acapulco when she won the 2012 title - beating her compatriot Flavia Pennetta in the final.
Photo by Getty Images
Argentina's Gisela Dulko beat Arantxa Parra Santonja in 2011's final to lift the trophy.
Photo by Getty Images
Venus Williams lifted the title in 2010, beating Polona Hercog to win her second consecutive Acapulco crown.
Photo by Getty Images