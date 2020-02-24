Acapulco accolades: From Venus to Wang

01 /10
Wang Yafan

The defending champion is China's Wang Yafan, who beat Sofia Kenin in last year's final.

Photo by Getty Images

02 /10
Lesia Tsurenko

Lesia Tsurenko won her second of two Acapulco titles so far in 2018, beating Stefanie Voegele in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

03 /10
Lesia Tsurenko

Lesia Tsurenko won her first Acapulco title in 2017 with a straight-sets win over Kristina Mladenovic in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

04 /10
Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens beat former champion Dominika Cibulkova in 2016.

Photo by Getty Images

05 /10
Timea Bacsinszky

The Swiss Timea Bacsinszky enjoyed a straight-sets win over Caroline Garcia in the 2015 final.

Photo by Getty Images

06 /10
Dominika Cibulkova

Dominika Cibulkova won the first Acapulco final on a hard court, in 2014.

Photo by Getty Images

07 /10
Sara Errani

Errani won her second Acapulco title the year after, winning the final edition on clay by beating Carla Suarez Navarro.

Photo by Getty Images

08 /10
Sara Errani

Sara Errani continued a fine Italian tradition in Acapulco when she won the 2012 title - beating her compatriot Flavia Pennetta in the final.

Photo by Getty Images

09 /10
Gisela Dulko

Argentina's Gisela Dulko beat Arantxa Parra Santonja in 2011's final to lift the trophy.

Photo by Getty Images

10 /10
Venus Williams

Venus Williams lifted the title in 2010, beating Polona Hercog to win her second consecutive Acapulco crown.

Photo by Getty Images

Latest News

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2020 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.