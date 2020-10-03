No.30 seed Ons Jabeur battled past No.8 seed Aryna Sabalenka in just over two hours to book a spot in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in her career.

Jabuer, the junior champion in Paris back in 2011, already had a professional milestone in Paris back in 2017 as a lucky loser, when she became the first Arab woman to reach the third round.

Three years later, she went one better on Court 14 in just over two hours, winning a rollercoaster clash against a player who was also bidding to reach the second week on the terre battue for the first time.

First Arab woman to reach the R16 at a Grand Slam.@Ons_Jabeur continuing to make history 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/N4BhXKV9Wi — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 3, 2020

Leading by a break twice in the opener, Jabeur ultimately snatched a one-set lead after having nearly fallen behind.

Unable to convert three set points from 40-0 ahead serving at 6-5, the Tunisian rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the ensuing tiebreak, finally moving ahead after six set points in all.

Undaunted, Sabalenka won 15 straight points in a staggering streak to begin the second set and never looked back from there to level the match, but clutch serving by the World No.35 was what carried her over the line in the decider.

After taking a break lead at 2-0, Jabeur was afforded multiple opportunities in Sabalenka's service games to lengthen her lead - four break points passed her by at 3-0, and three match points slipped away at 5-2 - but she saved both break points against her in the set overall to advance to a meeting against either No.11 seed and former champion Garbiñe Muguruza, or American Danielle Collins.

