A five-time winner at the All England Club, Venus Williams is feeling healthy and ready to tackle the grass courts again.

WIMBLEDON, England -- Her first Wimbledon, back in 1997, did not go well.

“Oh, man,” Venus Williams said Saturday. “It rained for five days in a row. So, mostly I remember sitting in the lounge, waiting to play. I don’t think it’s done anything like that since.”

The 17-year-old American would lose in the first round to Magdalena Grzybowska, but over time she collected five Wimbledon singles titles. Younger sister Serena retired at last year’s US Open, leaving the tennis community to wonder when Venus -- now 43 -- will follow suit.

Has she planned exactly how she’s going to, borrowing Serena’s phrase, evolve away from tennis?

“If I did,” Venus told reporters, “I wouldn’t tell you.”

Does she anticipate playing the US Open later this summer?

“Well … um,” Venus began in a theatrical voice. “These tournaments mean a lot to me and Grand Slams mean the most to me. So, it would be a privilege to play there, but at the moment, I’m very focused on this event. The US Open is so far away right now.”

Based on the physical and mental demands of the sport, could she find the motivation to continue playing?

That court coverage 🤩



A classic rally from a cross-generational encounter at #Wimbledon



🎥: Steffi Graf vs Venus Williams, The Championships 1999 Quarter-final pic.twitter.com/grLSJOqd0O — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 26, 2023

“It’s never been done before,” she said, “so if there was one to try it, it would be me.”

Would she opt for a high-profile announcement like Serena’s before the US Open or go for something more low-key?

“Like I said, if I knew I wouldn’t tell you -- or any of you,” she said emphatically, drawing laughter from the dozen reporters as well as herself.

On Monday, in her 24th appearance at the All England Club, Williams will play another wild card, Elina Svitolina, in a first-round match on Centre Court.

“I did not know that,” she said when informed of the match venue. “Oh, cool. Let’s do it.”

Williams has played only five matches in six months. She split two in Auckland, New Zealand, back in January, then spent more than six months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

“A nightmare -- and a terribly difficult rehab,” she said. “I haven’t played a lot of matches in the last few years -- and not by choice. So I wanted to be [playing] and I couldn’t. I put my head down and put even more work in and got myself in a much better position.”

She lost two of three matches on grass in S’Hertogenbosch and Birmingham, but the victory, in more than three hours against Camila Giorgi, was impressive.

When asked if she was carrying the torch for the 35-plus crowd, inspiring them about what is possible, Williams shook her head and said no.

These days, what is her motivation?

“Well,” she said, smiling, “there’s really great insurance benefits on the tour.”