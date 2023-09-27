No.2 seed Jessica Pegula got her Toray Pan Pacific Open campaign off to a quick start with a comprehensive win over Cristina Bucsa.

No.2 seed Jessica Pegula won her first match since a fourth-round showing at the US Open, easing past 79th-ranked Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday.

Following her first-round bye, World No.4 Pegula of the United States needed just 62 minutes to defeat Spain’s Bucsa and become the first player to book a quarterfinal spot at the WTA 500 event in Tokyo.

Here are more facts and figures around Pegula’s victory:

2-0: Pegula improves her head-to-head against Bucsa to 2-0, and 4-0 in sets. The American needed only 63 minutes to defeat Busca 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of Wimbledon earlier this year.

45: Pegula notches her 45th match-win of the season with the victory. She has the third-most match-wins at tour-level this year, behind only Iga Swiatek (56) and Aryna Sabalenka (50).

Lining up for the cameras ahead of the #TorayPPO Player Party 📸



Three of your 🔝 seeds in Tokyo 🫡 pic.twitter.com/X42qslhQRv — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2023

20: With the win, Pegula improves to 20-1 against players ranked outside the Top 50 this year. Pegula’s only 2023 loss to a player ranked outside the Top 50 was to fellow American Taylor Townsend in Rome.

0-5: Bucsa earned the first Top 20 win of her career earlier this summer, when she beat Belinda Bencic in Cincinnati. However, the 25-year-old has yet to collect a Top 10 win, now falling to 0-5 against that cohort.

2: Pegula saved both of the break points she faced all day, which came while she was serving with a 4-0 lead in the first set. After getting out of that jam, the American was untroubled on serve, while she converted four of her seven break points.

13: Bucsa did have 13 winners in the match, two more than Pegula. However, the Spaniard was undone by 29 unforced errors, while Pegula had less than half that total with 13.

Read more: Kasatkina overcomes Kostyuk in Tokyo first round

1-0: Pegula will next face either No.6 seed Daria Kasatkina or qualifier Despina Papamichail in the quarterfinals. Pegula defeated Kasatkina in their only previous meeting, on the clay courts of Rome in 2021. Pegula has never played Papamichail.

