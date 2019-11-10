Vive la France: French squad claims Fed Cup glory for third time
The story in photos of the dramatic final day of the 2019 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas final.
01 /15
World No.1 Ashleigh Barty started Day 2 of the Fed Cup final by winning her third consecutive set of the weekend, taking the opener 6-2 over Kristina Mladenovic. (Getty)
02 /15
Kristina Mladenovic countered, claiming the second set of her match with Barty 6-4. (Getty)
03 /15
In the end, Mladenovic pulled off a stirring 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(1) upset of Barty to put France up 2-1. (Getty)
04 /15
Mladenovic picked up her second win over a World No.1 this season with her victory over Barty. She also defeated then-No.1 Naomi Osaka in Dubai in February. (Getty)
05 /15
Mladenovic celebrated with captain Julien Benneteau after her victory. (Getty)
06 /15
The Australian fans filled the RAC Arena in Perth to cheer on their home-field heroines. (Getty)
07 /15
A fiery band of French supporters made themselves known throughout the weekend as they cheered their team on. (Getty)
08 /15
Ajla Tomljanovic went for her first-ever Fed Cup win for Australia as her captain Alicia Molik looked on. (Getty)
09 /15
Pauline Parmentier, a late singles substitute, pushed Tomljanovic to two close sets. (Getty)
10 /15
Tomljanovic defeated Parmentier 6-4, 7-5 to earn her first Fed Cup win for Australia and level the tie at two wins apiece. (Getty)
11 /15
The teams moved into the decisive doubles match, where Barty and Samantha Stosur earned an early break advantage. (Getty)
12 /15
However, Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia won nine of the next 11 games to open up a 6-4, 3-0 lead. (Getty)
13 /15
Mladenovic and Garcia clinched victory on their third match point, winning 6-4, 6-3 to claim the third Fed Cup title in France's history. (Getty)
14 /15
The French team celebrates victory on the court. Mladenovic went 3-0 during the weekend to lead her team to victory. (Getty)
15 /15
2019 Fed Cup by BNP Paribas champions France. (Getty)