Marathon Marvels 2020: Muguruza joins Top 20 longest matches of the year with Doha win
Look back on the 20 longest WTA main draw matches of the 2020 season so far.
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by GSB Thailand Open
Photo by GSB Thailand Open
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Shenzhen Open
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Formula TX
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty