Great Escapes 2020: Bolsova saves match point for first Top 30 win
From Karolina Pliskova and Garbiñe Muguruza to Varvara Gracheva and Aliona Bolsova, look back on all the players who have saved at least one match point and gone on to victory in 2020 so far in WTA main draw and Fed Cup Qualifiers and Finals matches.
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Getty
Photo by Formula TX
Photo by Formula TX
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Daniel Kopatsch
Photo by Imagen Shop
Photo by Alexandre Hergott/Open 6ème Sens
Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros
Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros
Photo by Palermo Ladies Open
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA
Photo by Mike Lawrence/USTA
Photo by Rhea Nall/USTA
Photo by Andrew Ong/USTA
Photo by Pete Staples/USTA
Photo by Gökhan Taner
Photo by Jimmie48/WTA