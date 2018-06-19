Take a look back at some of the most thrilling matches from the tour's longtime stop in the Netherlands.

Welcome to Memory Lawn, where wtatennis.com will take a look back at some of the most memorable matches from recent grass-court seasons. Up next, we head to the Netherlands to revisit classic clashes from the past five years of the Libéma Open, which has been a grass-court staple in 's-Hertogenbosch since 1996.

2015 quarterfinals: Camila Giorgi def. Yaroslava Shvedova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(9)

En route to winning her first WTA singles title, Camila Giorgi was pushed to the brink in a dramatic quarterfinal match against former Wimbledon doubles champion Yaroslava Shvedova.

Already having displayed her grass-court pedigree with a run to the round of 16 of Wimbledon as a qualifier three years earlier, Giorgi was still looking for an elusive maiden trophy when she arrived on the Dutch lawns in 2015.

Having gone 0-3 in WTA singles finals to date, including earlier in the season at the Katowice Open in Poland, Giorgi faced off against Shvedova for the first time as the No.5 seed in the Den Bosch draw.

Needing two-and-a-half hours to seal a come-from-behind victory, Italian battled from a set and a break down to force a final set before saving three match points in the deciding tiebreak to secure a crucial victory on the way to her maiden title.

Photo by Getty Images

The victory was Giorgi's second straight comeback win during the tournament, as she also rallied from a set down to defeat wildcard and former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Michaella Krajicek in the second round, 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-4, before running the table against Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic without the loss of a set.

Giorgi went on to defeat Bencic in the championship match, 7-5, 6-3, after the Swiss had a dramatic quarterfinal of her own against Kristina Mladenovic, where she also saved three match points.

2016 first round: Belinda Bencic def. Alison van Uytvanck 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3)

's-Hertogenbosch proved to be one of the most successful tour stops for a teenaged Belinda Bencic, but the Swiss star had more than her share of XX victories in back-to-back years. Having played her first grass-court match at a WTA event as a qualifying wildcard in Rosmalen in 2012, Bencic returned to the event to reach

Returning to Rosmalen as the defending finalist in 2016, the top seeded Swiss had her hands full from first ball in the first round against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, who was playing her first match after a three-month injury hiatus that saw her sidelined for the entire clay-court season.

The Swiss, who earlier in 2016 became the first teenager to make her Top 10 debut since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009, was in the midst of an injury comeback of her own, having missed much of the European spring, including the French Open, due to a back injury.

Ranked World No.132 as a result of her inactivity, having reached a career-high of World No.41 in October of the previous year on the strength of a surprise run to the French Open quarterfinals, the Belgian had the then-World No.8 on the ropes in her fifth career match against a Top 10 player.

Photo by Getty Images

After the pair split sets, Bencic held her nerve through tense moments as she served from behind over the first eight games of the decider, through which neither woman faced a break point.

Though the Swiss was the first to break in the decider, she failed to serve out the match in the 10th game, and later found herself three points from defeat as she again served from behind with an eye towards a tiebreak.

From there, however, the top seed found another gear, and wrestled control of the decisive tiebreak away by virtue of winning four straight points, and five of the last six, to seal the match.

Bencic ultimately returned to the semifinals, where she was defeated by eventual runner-up Mladenovic in three sets.

2017 quarterfinals: Ana Konjuh def. Evgeniya Rodina 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(10)

Months before she underwent the second of a trio of elbow surgeries which have plagued her once-bright future on the professional tennis circuit, Croatia's Ana Konjuh scored a thrilling victory in the quarterfinals of the 2017 tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch.

En route to her last semifinal appearance at a WTA event to date, the former World No.20 needed nearly three hours to overcome Russian Evgeniya Rodina, in a contest where she first served for a routine 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Three points away from defeat in the second set tiebreak, Rodina won four straight points to send the match the distance, and led by a break in the decider a total of three times.

Unable to hold her lead, Rodina surrendered serve each time under pressure, with no break more dramatic than in her attempt to serve for the match: though she saved four break points in the 10th game of the decider, she was unable to save a fifth as the No.5 seed leveled the match.

Nonetheless, Konjuh ultimately saved a staggering five match points in the ensuing tiebreak beginning at 6-5, never having one of her own until she sealed the match by virtue of winning the last three points.

2018 semifinals: Aleksandra Krunic def. CoCo Vandeweghe 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(1)

En route to her first career WTA title in 2018, Serbian Aleksandra Krunic needed to dethrone one of the most decorated players in Libéma Open history.

CoCo Vandeweghe earned her own maiden WTA title at the event in 2014, and followed that up with a second victory in 2016 - putting her in illustrious company as a result.

She joined Justine Henin and Tamarine Tanasurgarn as players to have won more than one title at the event, and after her title defense ended in the first round at the hands of German Carina Witthoeft a year prior, the American had her eyes on a third trophy in 2018.

Entering the event as the top seed, on the back of her second quarterfinal showing at Wimbledon in 2017, Vandeweghe did not lose a set en route to the last eight, overcoming Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Arantxa Rus before beating compatriot Alison Riske in a thrilling, 7-6(6), 4-6, 7-6(12) quarterfinal in which she saved a staggering seven match points.

On the other side of the draw, No.7 seed Krunic coasted through her first three matches, dropping just 12 games across six sets, but pulled off a dramatic comeback against Vandeweghe to secure a berth in the final.

The Serb saved two crucial break points at 4-4 late in the second set, which would've allowed Vandeweghe to serve for the match, and later fought off a match point in the decider to earn a berth in the final.

Krunic's dream week culminated with another comeback victory over Kirsten Flipkens in the championship, as she came from a set and a break down to become the first Serbian to win a WTA singles title in nearly three years.

2019 final: Alison Riske def. Kiki Bertens 0–6, 7–6(3), 7–5

With her last trip to the Netherlands ending in heartbreak a year prior, Riske rebounded in a big way in 2019.

The American's road to her second career title 12 months ago was not without its own adversity, however, as she needed to completely flipped the script on home favorite and top seed Kiki Bertens in a classic final in which she lost the first seven games.

The American, a noted grass court threat over the course of her career, already had a dramatic road to the championship match, and was stretched to three sets in a first round win over Karolina Muchova, and a semifinal victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

Having rallied from a set down to beat Muchova, and a break down twice in the final set against Kudermetova, Riske saved her best for last - saving five match points in what was ultimately one of the most thrilling matches of the 2019 season.

2019 's-Hertogenbosch highlights: Riske rebounds to beat Bertens

Having been winless in six straight finals since capturing her maiden title in 2014, the victory in 's-Hertogenbosch ultimately proved to be a springboard for Riske's summer.

Riding high into Wimbledon, the American earned a berth in her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal, giving Serena Williams all she could handle in a three-set defeat, qualified for the season-ending WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, and peaked at a career-high ranking of World No.18 in November.