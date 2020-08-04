ORDER OF PLAY

Play starts at 4pm on all courts



CENTER COURT

[Q] Kaja JUVAN (SLO) vs. Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) [2]

Petra MARTIC (CRO) [1] vs. Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) vs. Rebecca PETERSON (SWE)

Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) [4] vs. Patricia Maria TIG (ROU)

COURT 6

[Q] Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (BLR) vs. Elise MERTENS (BEL) [5]

Kirsten FLIPKENS (BEL) vs. [Q] Liudmila SAMSONOVA (RUS)

Cristina DINU (ROU) / Andreea MITU (ROU) vs. Giulia GATTO-MONTICONE (ITA) / Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA)

Varvara GRACHEVA (RUS) / Anastasiya KOMARDINA (RUS) vs. Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) / Martina TREVISAN (ITA)

COURT 2

Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO) vs. [LL] Oceane DODIN (FRA)

[Q] Nadia PODOROSKA (ARG) vs. Fiona FERRO (FRA)

[WC] Federica BILARDO (ITA) / Dalila SPITERI (ITA) vs. Laura SIEGEMUND (GER) / Yanina WICKMAYER (BEL) [3]

Bibiane SCHOOFS (NED) / Rosalie VAN DER HOEK (NED) [4] vs. Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU) / Elena-Gabriela RUSE (ROU)

2020 Palermo: Petra Martic Pre-Tournament Interview

Top seed Petra Martic is making her first appearance at the Palermo Ladies Open. Currently ranked World No.15, just one spot off of her career-high ranking, Martic hit two milestones on clay courts last year -- she claimed her first WTA singles title last year in Istanbul, and reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

No.2 seed Marketa Vondrousova lost to Martic in that Istanbul final, but she defeated Martic in the Roland Garros quarterfinals later in the season, and then went on to her first Grand Slam final in Paris before losing in the championship match to Ashleigh Barty. The Czech left-hander is also making her Palermo debut on Tuesday.

No.5 seed Elise Mertens has the best clay-court winning percentage among the Palermo field, with a 33-14 (70.2%) main draw record on clay thus far in her career. Mertens also possesses the best match-winning percentage of the field across all surfaces (62.3%, 127-77).

Mertens has the second-most WTA singles titles of all players in the field, with five, including two on clay (2018 Lugano, 2018 Rabat). Sara Errani, who won her first-round match on Monday, has won nine WTA singles titles in her career, with seven of those coming on clay.

Italian No.1 Camila Giorgi is one of four Italians in the singles main draw on home soil this week. The other three -- Errani, Jasmine Paolini, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto -- all won their opening matches on Monday.

Giorgi will face Sweden's Rebecca Peterson for the third time. Both of their previous encounters came on hardcourt in 2019, and they split those meetings. Peterson won her first two WTA singles titles last season, in Nanchang and Tianjin.

No. 4 seed Anett Kontaveit has a 9-5 win-loss record thus far in 2020. The Estonian No.1 broke through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal earlier this season at the Australian Open.

Kontaveit has split her two previous matches with her first-round opponent, Patricia Maria Tig, but this will be their first meeting off of hardcourt. Tig reached her second career WTA singles final last season on the clay courts of Bucharest, after returning to the tour following the birth of her daughter.