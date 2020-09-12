NEW YORK, NY, USA -- Naomi Osaka's third Grand Slam title was greeted with praise on social media on Saturday, by famous faces both inside and outside the sport of tennis.
The 22-year-old captured the 2020 US Open title by fending off fellow former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka in a classic comeback clash. Osaka's 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory, which she claimed from a set and a break down, capped off a stirring two weeks where she stormed her way to her second crown in Flushing Meadows.
Top names in tennis took to their devices to congratulate the star, who is projected to rise back into the Top 3 of the WTA singles rankings on Monday:
Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women’s singles champion!— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020
A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7.
Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX
An incredible effort by the @usta to make this event happen safely & what memorable final days of the @usopen women's event! And congrats to #USOpen champion @naomiosaka a special young woman on and off the court! #thefutureisbright— Chanda Rubin (@Chanda_Rubin) September 12, 2020
Social justice and sports do mix - and quite nicely- congratulations @naomiosaka !!! #USOpen2020 Champion!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2020
Well done @naomiosaka for winning the @usopen title for the 2nd time 👌@Eurosport @WTA pic.twitter.com/Gwcu2eVMvz— Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) September 12, 2020
What an amazing @usopen @naomiosaka congratulations and well done @vika7 These last three women’s matches will be remembered for a long time. Thank you @usta for a Herculean effort to put this tournament on in a safe and entertaining way. @espn— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 12, 2020
What a final! Congratulations @naomiosaka on your 3rd Grand Slam 🏆 at the @usopen! Amazing! https://t.co/M5R9i3RHXI— Mary Pierce (@_MaryPierce) September 12, 2020
Well done @naomiosaka on a great fight... and what a great couple of weeks @vika7 proud to have witnessed it all!! @usopen @espn pic.twitter.com/4xcHsNa2sz— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) September 12, 2020
Congrats @naomiosaka on your 2nd #usopen title. You are a true champion with a vision and voice. Don’t stop! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽👊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GTt9dIG36k— Katrina Adams 🦋 (@katadams68) September 12, 2020
Congratulations @naomiosaka What a performance from a set down in the finals. Thank you for your voice and impressive tennis.— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 12, 2020
Fighting all the way, congratulations on winning your third Slam @naomiosaka. There will be many more. 🚀 https://t.co/Ru1lZoaRCq— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2020
Superstars outside of tennis gave Osaka their love as well:
GREAT COMEBACK!! Congrats @naomiosaka! 🙏🏾✊🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2020
Wow what a women’s final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020
WOW!!!@naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/s1Vj64Sxwh— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 12, 2020
